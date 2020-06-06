Woman killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Methuen

The victim, who was from Worcester, was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, State Police said in a statement Saturday night.

A 31-year-old woman was killed Saturday after she was ejected from the car she was driving in a double rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Methuen, State Police said.

Her identity has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Troopers said they responded at 6:26 a.m. after they received multiple calls reporting the crash south of Exit 48 on I-495 northbound.

State Police believe the woman was driving a 2018 Honda HR-V in the left travel lane went she moved across the middle and into the right travel lane, where she rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, according to the statement.

Both vehicles rolled over, leaving the Honda to stop upside down on the guardrail toward the right shoulder and the Chevy in the median upside down, State Police said.

The driver of the Honda was ejected from her car and later flown to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, State Police said.

The 40-year-old woman from Lawrence who was driving the Chevy was taken to the same hospital for minor injuries, troopers said.

The right and left lanes were closed for about two hours, the department said.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police, who was assisted on-scene by Haverhill firefighters and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

