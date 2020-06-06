State reports 575 new coronavirus cases, 55 new deaths

The state reported 55 new deaths from COVID-19 and 575 new cases on Saturday, as overall numbers continue to trend downward as the state prepares to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan Monday.

The state’s staggering death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 7,289 Saturday, with a total of 103,132 cases statewide, according to data released just hours after Governor Charlie Baker announced that many non-essential businesses would be allowed to reopen Monday.

The seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests rate has declined by 82 percent since mid-April, officials said Saturday. The three-day average of hospitalized patients has dropped by 55 percent since then, and the numbers of hospitals experiencing a surge of infected patients is down by 76 percent.