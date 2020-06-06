State reports 575 new coronavirus cases, 55 new deaths

The state reported 55 new deaths from COVID-19 and 575 new cases on Saturday, as overall numbers continue to trend downward as the state prepares to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan Monday.
The state’s staggering death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 7,289 Saturday, with a total of 103,132 cases statewide, according to data released just hours after Governor Charlie Baker announced that many non-essential businesses would be allowed to reopen Monday.
The seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests rate has declined by 82 percent since mid-April, officials said Saturday. The three-day average of hospitalized patients has dropped by 55 percent since then, and the numbers of hospitals experiencing a surge of infected patients is down by 76 percent.
Baker said he felt comfortable taking the latest steps because the state has continued to move in the right direction in driving down new infections and hospitalizations.
"This terrible virus and the terrible toll that it takes will be with us until there are medical breakthroughs with respect to treatments or vaccines,” Baker said at a State House news conference. “But thanks to your hard work and your sacrifices, we’re bringing the fight to the virus and we’re moving forward, and Massachusetts is continuing to reopen.”
