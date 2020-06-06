A flicker of hope

But if one peers through the clouds of tear gas and pepper spray, there are growing signs that the outpouring of anger and activism over the murder of George Floyd heralds a potential sea change.

The president of the United States is more deranged and authoritarian than ever. The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise — now passing the 110,000 mark. And on the nation’s streets, America’s police forces have declared open season on peaceful, unarmed protesters.

It begins with the response to Floyd’s murder. One is hard-pressed to find anyone willing to defend the actions of the police officer who took his life. Even President Trump, before going full Mussolini, expressed outrage. This isn’t like the reaction to the deaths of Michael Brown or Trayvon Martin or countless other Black men who have been killed. The revulsion has been near universal and increasingly, so is the recognition of the racist attitudes that led to his death.

The latest polling data from Monmouth University offers insight into this transformation. Seventy-eight percent of Americans told pollsters “the anger that led to these protests is justified” (57 percent said it was “fully justified”). Even more surprising is that a majority of those polled said that the actions of protesters, including the burning of a police station, were either fully or partially justified.

A Reuters poll found similar results, with 64 percent of Americans saying they were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now,” and 27 percent saying they were not.

But what is more revelatory is the change in attitudes over time. Monmouth asked Americans in 2016 if “Blacks were more likely to be subject to excessive force” than whites. Only 34 percent said yes. Now it’s 57 percent. In 2016, just 25 percent of white Americans said “police are more likely to use excessive force against a black culprit.” Now the number is 49 percent. Finally, in 2016, 62 percent of white Americans believed that when police used excessive force it had little to do with race. Now it’s 39 percent.

It’s possible that we’re just seeing a temporary response to the tumult unfolding across America. But these polling results suggest something deeper is going on — that white Americans are finally beginning to grasp that their Black fellow citizens live in a very different America than they do.

You can see it on the streets. The protests roiling America are diverse, multi-cultural affairs. That so many predominately young Americans are engaging in peaceful protest — even those who are not directly affected by police misconduct — is a reminder that even after three and a half depressing years of the Trump presidency Americans still believe change is possible. If that doesn’t make one hopeful for the future, I don’t know what would.

To the extent that there has been violence on city streets, it appears to be coming as much, if not more, from law enforcement than from demonstrators. It has been an eye-opening experience for many white Americans to see countless videos showing the cruelty and petty violence of the nation’s police forces against unarmed protesters.

The president, not surprisingly, has embraced tough, authoritarian measures under the moniker of “law and order.” Republican Senator Tom Cotton penned a paean to fascism in the opinion pages of the New York Times, calling on the US military to be sent into American cities. But this rhetoric has gone over like a proverbial lead balloon.

The recent decision to clear peaceful protesters from near the White House so the president could participate in a photo op outside St. John’s Church has been met with overwhelming condemnation. Religious leaders and military leaders, like the president’s former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have spoken out forcefully against it.

And there is little evidence that Trump’s actions are benefiting him politically. Only 32 percent give him high marks for his handling of the crisis in a Morning Consult poll, and 33 percent approve of his actions in a Reuters poll. Trump and his aides might have assumed that tough talk would appeal to white voters, as it has in the past. They’ve been proven badly wrong. Has America entered a post-Willie Horton world, in which ostentatious racism and playing on white anxieties is no longer a political winner?

In 1968 after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the subsequent riots that unfolded in dozens of American cities, whites expressed increased support for racial integration measures, out of a belief that it might forestall future civil unrest. But this moment feels different, as if we’re on the cusp of a broader recognition by white Americans of the racism that Black Americans have long understood is endemic in our society.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.