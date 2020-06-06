Race and inequity: story of our lives

At the Oskar Schindler museum in Krakow, Poland, visitors move through dozens of rooms with depictions of personal stories from the Holocaust. By the time you arrive at the last small room — The Room of Choices — you are cracked wide open. In the room, there are two large open books. One book presents Jewish survivors’ accounts of the small steps neighbors, friends, and colleagues took that helped them survive Nazi occupation. The other book contains accounts of the steps not taken and the acts of complicity that led to the murder of loved ones. Visitors are challenged in a profound way to find parallels in their own life.

This moment demands for us to look both inward and outward

Our country has been cracked open by the video of the brutal killing of George Floyd. We condemn, we protest, we weep. But the story is so much larger and demands so much more of us than protesting and condemning. Those of us born wrapped in white privilege must use this cracked-open moment to look inward, deeply and humbly, and outward to ask for guidance from Black friends, and to challenge racist actions and comments — no matter how subtle — that perpetuate the inequalities in our society.

Jane Blumberg

Concord





That agonizing instance of holding your tongue

My son and I were partnered with a man and his middle school daughter at a local public golf course. The man, call him “J,” talked about the widespread protests. He was glad that the protests, which could give rise to looting, were not permitted in his town. J then referred to George Floyd’s death as his “passing on.” I couldn’t quite believe my ears but said nothing other than that I hoped to attend a protest.

Would I have said more if someone had referred to the Holocaust as the time when a lot of Jews passed on? I’d like to think so. I’d also have thought that I would not stand idly while someone described George Floyd’s killing in the same way.

I am ashamed that I did not speak my mind.

This brings to mind Martin Niemoller’s poem, inscribed at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston, which begins, “They came first for the Communists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist . . .” and ends, “Then they came for me, and by that time no one was left to speak up.”

Thank you to the countless people who have spoken — keep it up. May more of us speak out.

Don Westwater

Arlington





Quincy mayor’s words of support send the wrong message

Prior to Quincy’s Black Lives Matter vigil on Tuesday evening, the city’s mayor, Thomas Koch, issued a problematic statement of support for the peaceful demonstration.

Koch reportedly described the unrest following protests in Boston and other cities as the behavior of “thugs,” and as “animal behavior.” This rhetoric historically has been used to uphold unjust systems such as slavery and segregation. Koch stated that our region “doesn’t have those kind of officers,” suggesting that our own police departments have no anti-racist work to do. But no city in America is free of racism. If we believe we are innocent, we are part of the problem.

We do not condone violence that has occurred after peaceful demonstrations. However, instead of dismissing the message of the protests, valuing property damage over the loss of Black lives, and preferring our sense of normalcy over confronting the social injustices that our Black neighbors have to confront daily, we should turn to the root of these problems in our own communities and address them in ways that will yield real change.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s vigil, members of Quincy’s Police Department took a knee in solidarity. Mayor Koch, in his statement, said, “I stand with our department.” But will he kneel with them?

Irene Baker

Quincy

Lori De Lucia

Quincy





We must oppose racism and criminality with equal fervor

Letter writer Bill Fowler’s excuses for the recent spate of violence and looting conform to the typical hyper-liberal stance of urging “understanding” of unacceptable behavior (“Unrest, and fear for our future,” June 4). However, violence and looting are not encoded messages about oppression and racism. Instead, there is a simple message they deliver. That message is: “I see you as a thing, an object on which to vent my anger and a source of financial gratification. I have zero empathy or regard for you, and I am justified in inflicting any crime or indignity on you that strikes my fancy.”

This antisocial orientation has nothing whatsoever to do with a principled stance opposing racism. We must oppose both racism and criminality with equal fervor, as both victimize the innocent.

Daniel H. Trigoboff

Williamsville, N.Y.





There’s looting, and then there’s looting

Watching people break windows and steal from stores shows what can happen when our social fabric starts to unravel. People who choose to loot businesses are opportunists — they see social vulnerability and take advantage of it. But let’s not overlook the looting that we see every day by those who are privileged and entitled in our society. Two examples: the US senators who sold stock after they were briefed on the impending COVID-19 pandemic at a congressional hearing, and the wealthy parents who paid big money to get their lovely children into prestigious colleges under false pretenses. To my mind, these privileged people are looters In the fullest sense of the word.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain





Comparison of Trump to Dukakis is odious

The June 3 letter to the editor comparing the photo of President Trump holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church in Washington to Mike Dukakis riding in a tank during the 1988 presidential campaign missed the mark by a country mile (“Trump fans the flames — with a Bible”). While Governor Dukakis certainly looked foolish, he had served in the Army and was an honest, thoughtful, serious, and well-meaning presidential candidate. To suggest that the image of Donald Trump — a corrupt, ignorant, draft-dodging, blasphemous philanderer co-opting religious symbolism in the most cynical way possible — reminds us of Dukakis in any way is repugnant and odious.

Bob Bargar

Waban





Memories of 1968 still burn, and will burn again

Unlike many Americans, I am old enough to remember the events of April 1968, following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Unlike most of those who are old enough to remember, I also had occasion to ride up 14th Street in Washington, D.C., four or five weeks after the riots. The destruction I witnessed in our nation’s capital reminded me of pictures of bombed out European cities from the Second World War. You should reprint some of those pictures.

Boston was perhaps one of the few major US cities to escape serious damage, so people who lived in Eastern Massachusetts at the time may not fully appreciate what happened elsewhere.

Trump is also old enough to remember these events, so there is no excuse for his speaking of “dominating” the protesters. That simply is not going to happen. There is also no excuse for any Republican politician over the age of 65 not to break with the president. For the entire country’s sake, Black people and other minorities must have justice. There is no other way to stop these protests.

James W. Slack

Lexington





Crossroad at a red light

About a year ago, I sat at a traffic light, realizing after three changes to the traffic flow that the light was stuck on red. The second car in line pulled around and passed cautiously through the red light. The car in front of me followed, but the first car just sat there. I followed the first two, glancing over at the first car in line, curious as to why this person continued to just sit at the light, when who should I see at the wheel but a Black man.

Of course. The possible consequence to me, a white woman, of going through any red light was that I’d get a warning or, worst case, a ticket. But the risks to the Black man — assault? A jail term? A bullet?

My heart ached, thinking of the strength it would take that man not to be angry.

I wondered if I could do it.

Janet Johnson

Bolton