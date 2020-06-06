Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Patriots quarterback Tony Eason goes 0 for 6 with three sacks and a fumble. Hey, but at least he doesn’t throw an interception.

Red Sox-Mets, Game 7, 1986 World Series (MLB Network, 7 p.m.)

Awesome, arrogant, and unforgettable, the ’86 Mets were the ’85 Bears of baseball, right down to crushing the spirits of Boston fans.

Twins-Red Sox, Sept. 30, 1967 (NESN, 7 p.m.)

Over the last 12 games of the ’67 pennant race, Carl Yastrzemski hit .523 with a .955 slugging percentage, with five home runs and 16 RBIs. You’d think that would be impossible.

