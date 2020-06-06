fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 6, 2020, an hour ago
Mike Ditka and the Bears were the ones celebrating after the Patriots' first Super Bowl appearance.
Bears-Patriots, Super Bowl XX (NBC, 3 p.m.)

Patriots quarterback Tony Eason goes 0 for 6 with three sacks and a fumble. Hey, but at least he doesn’t throw an interception.

Red Sox-Mets, Game 7, 1986 World Series (MLB Network, 7 p.m.)

Awesome, arrogant, and unforgettable, the ’86 Mets were the ’85 Bears of baseball, right down to crushing the spirits of Boston fans.

Twins-Red Sox, Sept. 30, 1967 (NESN, 7 p.m.)

Over the last 12 games of the ’67 pennant race, Carl Yastrzemski hit .523 with a .955 slugging percentage, with five home runs and 16 RBIs. You’d think that would be impossible.

