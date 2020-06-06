More than 50 years ago, Willie Horton took a swing at quelling Detroit riots

Detroit was ablaze, a cauldron of black smoke, a tempest of rioting and looting the likes of which America had never seen, and eventually federal troops would be needed to help halt the near-weeklong’s worth of deadly horror.

It was a warm and gusty evening, one of many simmering nights that summer, and the wind made the fires grow bigger, wider, more menacing.

But there that first night, just hours after the tumult began with the arrest of 73 African-Americans at an after-hours club some five miles up the street from Tiger Stadium, a Black guy in full Tigers uniform pleaded for his neighbors not to riot.

A 24-year-old Willie Horton, No. 23 on the Tigers roster that summer of 1967, stood atop a car along 12th Street and tried to cry above the noise, above the anger and the mayhem.

Go home, he implored them, don’t ruin your own streets, homes, and businesses. What are you doing?! he asked in vain. Protest, but don’t destroy.

“Don’t be looting, don’t be burning,” Horton recalled saying a half-century later in an interview with Chris Zadorozny of the Holland (Mich.) Sentinel. "You’re destroying, you’re getting away from your image — keep your point.”

Horton, an impressive power hitter (325 homers, 1,163 RBIs) struck out 1,313 times in his major league career, and he would go down swinging that night of July 23 on the very streets where he once delivered newspapers as a kid. There was no getting the rioters’ attention, no stopping the tide of anger and hurt, no turning back decades of injustice, frustration, sorrow, and helplessness.

He thought he could make a difference, which is why Horton hustled out of the Tigers dressing room after a doubleheader that afternoon against the Yankees. The smoke billowing along 12th Street was visible at the ballpark throughout the afternoon.

Postgame, the broad-shouldered Horton stuffed his street clothes into a duffel bag, grabbed his car keys, and bolted for the parking lot. The city was burning.

He could try. He believed that much. This was home.

Horton grew up in the city’s downtown Jefferson projects, the youngest of Clinton and Lillian Horton’s 14 kids. Home was near the Tiger ballpark, known for years as Briggs Stadium. He played ball at Northwestern High School, and at age 17, playing for the city’s Lundquist team, won the national sandlot tournament. Bill Freehan, who broke in with Horton with the Tigers in the early ‘60s, was a Lundquist teammate.

More than 50 years later, unimaginable riots again have spread across the US in recent days, all stemming from the gruesome death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis whose life was squeezed out of him under the knee of one of the city’s white police officers.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 23, 1967, members of a predominantly white Detroit police force stormed into the after-hours club at 9125 12th Street in Detroit. The alleged violation: illegal selling of alcohol.

The 73 people inside the club were celebrating the recent return home of two GIs from the Vietnam war. The police came in, rounded up everyone, and soon all hell broke loose. Per the Associated Press report published in the July 24 editions of the Boston Globe, the tipping point came when one of the officers “kicked a handcuffed Negro teenager down two flights of tenement steps.”

More than a half-century ago, a restrained Black man, in this case a teenager, allegedly abused by a member of law enforcement.

Followed by riots.

Followed by wanton destruction.

Followed by more senseless death

Followed by far more pain, few answers, little hope.

Stunning in its repetition and similarity.

The federal troops were called into Detroit on Day 2, but only after some tug of war between Michigan’s governor, George Romney, and President Lyndon Johnson. Romney wanted the help of federal troops immediately, a helicopter ride over the devastating scene convincing him that he didn’t have enough law enforcement to handle it. LBJ soon provided the help, but insisted that Romney first declare a state of insurrection.

In the current version of this tragedy redux, President Trump declared last Monday that he has the authority to deploy the military to cities at his whim, with some governors insisting he can’t do that outside the parameters of the Insurrection Act, which dates to 1807.

It took until July 28 for the mayhem to end in Detroit. The final toll was mind-numbing: 43 dead, 1,189 injured, more than 7,200 arrests and 2,000 buildings destroyed, valued at upward of $45 million (approximately $300 million today).

Former Congressman John Conyers encouraged the Detroit African-American community to go home in the midst of the city's 1967 riots. Associated Press

“I left there with the feeling that this thing was going to work itself out,” Horton told Rhiannon Walker of the The Undefeated as the 50th anniversary of the Detroit riots approached. “That wasn’t the only day I went down there. I went back a few more days to try and alleviate what was happening.”

Horton is now 77 years old and lives not far from the city in suburban Bloomfield Hills. He has devoted much of his post-career to volunteerism and community building in Detroit, including years in the Tigers front office, reaching out to the Black community on behalf of the ball club.

Today, there is a street named after Horton in downtown Detroit, and there is a statue of him there outside Comerica Park. The bronzed likeness captures the mighty Horton in the follow-through of his swing, and his stare is fixed forward, as if to watch another homer soar over the fence.

Almost 53 years ago, William Wattison Horton came up short. But the image of him amid those riots endures, atop the car, with that Old English "D" stitched into the front of his uniform.

Likewise, protests across the US endure, the pain of the oppressed continues, and the need for a hero among us grows greater.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.