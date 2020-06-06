Revolution hoping to soon kick off full-team training

“Our hope is to have some games at Gillette Stadium,” Revolution president Brian Bilello said Friday, “with the understanding that if we do come back to Gillette, if we have no fans in the stands, people will understand why that will be. We want our fans to be able to [experience] as many games as possible, but we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

The Revolution are hoping to return to action at Gillette Stadium this season, with or without spectators. But for now, the plans are simply to conduct training sessions following strict protocols mandated by Major League Soccer.

This past week, Revolution players were allowed to begin voluntary individual workouts for the first time since the schedule was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. By this coming week, full-team workouts could begin at the Revolution’s training facility.

But the situation remains tenuous as the Revolution prepare for a possible reboot of the season (which would have reached the halfway mark this month) with all 26 teams playing at Disney World in Orlando. FC Dallas halted workouts “until further notice” after a player tested positive for coronavirus this past week.

“There is a lot that isn’t normal,” Bilello said. “Everyone is wearing masks. No players are allowed in the building. Even with full-team training, there will be social distancing and staggered times [for player activities], limits on locker room capacity. It’s a chore and it’s a caution to all fans, that even though things are loosening up, I don’t think we will get back to normal this year.”

Before the pandemic hit, the Revolution were hoping to challenge for the MLS Cup title in what would have been Bruce Arena’s first full season as coach. The team had invested in the league-maximum three designated players for the first time and opened a 66-acre training complex that includes three practice fields.

“I think our team was really solid this year,” Bilello said. “We made a number of additions to a team that was quite good the second half of last season. Look up and down the roster now, compared to the playoff game against Atlanta, and it is hard to argue the roster isn’t better now than last season. We finished strong, and we really felt good about the team we have — great locker room, great spirit, great leadership from Bruce and his staff. They were poised to do really well this year.”

Because of state regulations, the Revolution, who had compiled a 0-1-1 record after two games, were among the last MLS teams to be allowed to resume workouts. Arena has said players would need about a month of training to return to form.

The Gillette Stadium setup has helped the team overcome difficulties.

“Having a lot of space is a game-changer for us,” Bilello said. “We’re fortunate the [training center] came online just at the right time for us. We have greater resources than most clubs have — our own security organization, stadium operations, cleaning procedures, our own food and beverage, a large, integrated organization that allows us to do things more quickly and safely.”

MLS teams rely on game-day revenue more than other established leagues. Should the Revolution return to play closed-door games, they will miss out on concessions, merchandising, and ticket sales.

“Once everyone understood the gravity of the situation, we thought about what we want to try accomplish this year — safety of players, staff, fans, and the community,” Bilello said. “How do we play as many games as possible and show them on TV? And for fans to enjoy the games as much as they can, even if it means not having fans in the stadium. Would the fastest way be through home markets or playing at a central location?

"You look around the country and how states are dealing with the pandemic — going central [at the Disney World complex] you can get up and running sooner than later, and that will be great for fans. Games will be on TV, they can connect with that. After that, home games in home markets with or without fans. It will differ by market. All of us are cognizant of that. We need to work with the local authorities and do the right thing. We know people want to get back to watching sports, and TV is critical. Where we go from there none of us really know.”