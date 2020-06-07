An encore for much-mocked ‘Smash’

Though the stage adaptation will be based on the plot of "Smash’' (not the slender story line of "Bombshell''), it will “depart liberally from the series,’’ according to a statement from the production team.

The TV series traced the tumultuous (of course) development of a fictional Broadway musical titled “Bombshell,’’ about the life and career of Marilyn Monroe. Now “Smash’’ is being adapted into an actual Broadway-bound stage musical, according to published reports, with Steven Spielberg as one of the producers.

Virtually hooted off the air in 2013 after only two seasons, NBC’s musical drama “Smash’’ is apparently going to get an encore — onstage.

Created by playwright Theresa Rebeck, the TV series revolved around the competition between two actresses — portrayed by a dynamic Megan Hilty and a miscast Katharine McPhee — to play the lead role in “Bombshell.'' The series also featured an egotistical director (played by Jack Davenport) charged with whipping “Bombshell’’ into Broadway-ready shape, and a songwriting team behind the musical, portrayed by Debra Messing and Christian Borle.

The catchy tunes composed for “Smash’’ by the real-life songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray’’) were a key strength of the series, and many of those songs will reportedly be included in the stage adaptation. Thanks partly to frequent airplay on the SiriusXM “On Broadway’’ channel, Shaiman and Wittman’s “Smash’’ score has been embedded in the consciousness of musical-theater fans, helping the show develop a cult following.

But back when it aired on television, "Smash'' was the show Broadway loved to hate. When I interviewed Hilty in 2017, the wounds of that reaction and the show’s cancellation were clearly still raw.

“The fact that people just got so up in arms about things like ‘Oh, that would never happen on Broadway’ — well, we’re not doing a documentary,’’ Hilty exclaimed. “I can’t imagine that doctors sit around getting upset about things that happen on ‘ER’ or ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

“It’s a television show that brought a little bit of Broadway into people’s homes. It made me really sad that the Broadway community had such a hard time with it.’’

I guess we’ll see whether that community likes the stage version of "Smash'' any better.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.