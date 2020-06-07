Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden, saying Trump has ‘drifted’ from the Constitution

“We have a constitution and we have to follow the constitution and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

In a CNN interview, Powell aimed a broad critique at Trump’s approach to the military, a foreign policy he said was causing “disdain” abroad and a president he portrayed as trying to amass excessive power. Powell, who served under Republican President George W. Bush, said he’ll vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the general election.

(Bloomberg) -- Former Secretary of State Colin Powell criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to use active-duty U.S. troops against protesters, saying it shows he has “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

Trump responded swiftly on Twitter, mocking Powell’s intention to vote for his likely Democratic opponent and calling the retired four-star general “a real stiff” who got the U.S. into wars after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

The president followed up by calling Powell, 83, a four-star general, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former National Security Adviser, “highly overrated” in running through his policy achievements.

Trump’s threat to use troops against protesters has drawn high-profile criticism from several former military leaders, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

More than a week of demonstrations against police brutality across the U.S. initially turned violent in some cities, though they’ve recently been mostly peaceful. On Sunday, Trump ordered the National Guard to start withdrawing from Washington D.C. after a massive but peaceful protest in the city Saturday.

Powell said Trump needs to understand the Constitution and the restraints on him. He urged members of the Congress to step up, and said he’s “proud” of his former military colleagues who spoke out against Trump.

Advertisement

Powell said he’s “very close” to Biden on social and political issues and would speak out for him during the election campaign.

Broader Dissatisfaction

He portrayed the protests as signs of a broader public dissatisfaction with Trump, racism and wealth and education gaps.

“The economy exists for all of the American people, not just you doing great or me doing better,” Powell said. “So what we have to do now is reach out to the whole people, watch these demonstrations, watch these protests -- and rather than curse them, embrace them to see what it is we have to do get out of this situation that we find ourselves in now.”

A number of other former military officials continued to criticize Trump on Sunday political talk shows.

“Many of us watched the use of active-duty military to clear peaceful protesters out of Lafayette Square, and it rang echoes of what the founders feared more than anything which was the use of armed active-duty military against citizens,” retired Admiral James Stavridis said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

A “whole spectrum” of former military leaders “jumped and felt that shock of watching active-duty troops clear peaceful protesters. Wrong answer,” said Stavridis, former supreme allied commander of NATO. Stavridis is also a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

“Our military should never be called to fight our own people as enemies of the state. And that quite frankly for me really tipped it over,” retired Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Advertisement

Mullen wrote an essay for The Atlantic magazine last week criticizing the decision to use members of the National Guard and other security personnel to clear Lafayette Square near the White House last week.

(Updates with additional comments from fifth paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.