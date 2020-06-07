James Bennet resigns as New York Times opinion editor

James Bennet, the editorial page editor of The New York Times, has resigned after a controversy over an op-ed by a senator calling for military force against protesters in US cities.
“Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years,” A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher, said in a note to staff. “James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change.”
Jim Dao, the deputy editorial page editor who oversees op-eds, is stepping down from his position, which was on The Times’ masthead, and taking a new job in the newsroom, Sulzberger said. Katie Kingsbury, a deputy editorial page editor, will be the acting editorial page editor though the November election, Sulzberger said.
Advertisement