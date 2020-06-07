James Bennet resigns as New York Times opinion editor

James Bennet, the editorial page editor of The New York Times, has resigned after a controversy over an op-ed by a senator calling for military force against protesters in US cities.

“Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years,” A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher, said in a note to staff. “James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change.”