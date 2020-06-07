fb-pixel

James Bennet resigns as New York Times opinion editor

By Marc Tracy New York Times,Updated June 7, 2020, an hour ago
The New York Times building, on 8th Avenue in Manhattan, Feb. 8, 2020.
The New York Times building, on 8th Avenue in Manhattan, Feb. 8, 2020.Jeenah Moon/NYT

James Bennet, the editorial page editor of The New York Times, has resigned after a controversy over an op-ed by a senator calling for military force against protesters in US cities.

“Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years,” A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher, said in a note to staff. “James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change.”

Jim Dao, the deputy editorial page editor who oversees op-eds, is stepping down from his position, which was on The Times’ masthead, and taking a new job in the newsroom, Sulzberger said. Katie Kingsbury, a deputy editorial page editor, will be the acting editorial page editor though the November election, Sulzberger said.

