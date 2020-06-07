A running list of Boston-area restaurants that are reopening for outdoor dining this week

With this week’s weather generally calling for dry, sunny days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, some Boston-area restaurants have already said that they’re planning on reopening their patios ASAP. Here’s a look at some that have already announced plans as of late Sunday afternoon.

As Massachusetts enters Phase 2 of its four-phase coronavirus reopening plan on Monday, restaurants in the state will be able to reopen — albeit, for outdoor dining only. (Indoor dining can resume later on in Phase 2, with a long list of restrictions .)

Back Bay

Buttermilk & Bourbon

The patio will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to a restaurant representative.

Dorchester

The Blarney Stone

The restaurant in Fields Corner wrote on Instagram Sunday afternoon that its patio would be open starting Monday.

“We are ready to go with phase 2,” the post said. “Open 12p-9p, call for reservations.”

North End

Mare Oyster Bar

The patio will be open daily from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., according to a restaurant representative.

Trattoria il Panino

The restaurant’s patio will be open daily from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., according to a restaurant representative.

Seaport

Barking Crab

The restaurant said on Instagram that it would be opening its patio for the season on Thursday.

“We’re waiting until Thursday so we can be 100% sure we’re doing every safely,” the post says. “There will be no reservations, and we will be following all rules and regulations to provide our guests with the best experience possible!”

South Boston

Coppersmith

The restaurant will open its rooftop and ground-level patio on Tuesday, according to a representative. It also hopes to expand outdoor seating to its parking lot to allow for more socially distant table setups. This will be Coppersmith’s final summer before the owners closes its doors for good late in late 2020, as the building is being redeveloped.

South End

Coppa Boston

The restaurant said on Instagram that it would begin accepting reservations for patio seating starting Monday at 4 p.m.

“Things are going to look a little different, so please be kind as we get our footing,” restaurant officials wrote in the post.

Cambridge

Russell House Tavern

Restaurant officials wrote on Instagram: “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for dine in service starting this Monday at 4pm.”

Bourne

The Lobster Trap

The popular Cape Cod seafood shack will have its patio open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., a restaurant representative said.

Burlington

Tuscan Kitchen

The restaurant will be serving its full menu on its patio starting Monday. It will be open weekdays from 3 to 9 p.m., and weekends from noon to 9 p.m.; guests can call ahead to be added to the seating list, and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability, a representative said. The restaurant is also hoping to expand its al fresco seating to its front and back lawns to accommodate more guests, the representative said.

Meanwhile, in Boston, the restaurant’s Seaport location “hopes to receive approval under Mayor Walsh’s emergency outdoor seating order to be permitted for a space along Seaport Boulevard as they do not currently have outdoor seating.”

Sudbury

Bullfinchs Restaurant

Beginning Wednesday, the restaurant will be open for dinner on the patio from 5 to 9 p.m., seven nights a week. Bullfinchs also aims to begin serving brunch “in the following week or two.”

“We are looking forward to opening up the patio, and seeing people sitting in our chairs taking advantage of being outside and enjoying fine food and some delicious beverages,” restaurant officials said in an e-mail to customers.

Is your restaurant reopening for outdoor dining this week? Let us know by e-mailing jaclyn.reiss@globe.com with details.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.