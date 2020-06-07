Flying over City Hall Plaza, a new flag reflects LGBTQ diversity for Pride Month

A Unity flag now flies above City Hall Plaza, marking the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ Pride Month in Boston. Introduced to the city this year, it brings black and brown stripes (representing marginalized LGBTQ communities of color) to the traditional rainbow flag. Also added are pastel blue, pink, and white stripes (for transgender pride).

The flag was created in 2018 by Portland, Ore.-based graphic designer Daniel Quasar and was selected by Boston Pride organizers with the support of Mayor Marty Walsh. “I’m proud to stand firm with Boston’s Black and Brown LGBTQ community, celebrate the entire LGBTQ community’s incredible legacy, and recommit ourselves to racial justice and progress during this crucial moment in our city’s history,” Walsh wrote in an e-mail statement.