Car crash in Plympton leaves man injured

A Randolph man was hospitalized Sunday night after crashing into a tree in Plympton, according to officials.
The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. at 158 Center St., Plympton Fire Captain John Sjostedt said.
As the vehicle traveled eastbound on Center St., the driver, who is in his twenties, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, he said. The car then hit a parked camper before crashing into a tree.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Brockton Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Sjostedt said.
The crash is under investigation by Plympton police, he said.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
At approximately 9:15pm Firefighters responded to the area of 158 Center St. for a motor vehicle accident. On arrival Firefighters found a vehicle that struck a tree. 1 patient was transported to Brockton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/0ZLxH6Aq0X— Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) June 8, 2020