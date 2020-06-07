Car crash in Plympton leaves man injured

A Randolph man was hospitalized Sunday night after crashing into a tree in Plympton, according to officials.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. at 158 Center St., Plympton Fire Captain John Sjostedt said.

As the vehicle traveled eastbound on Center St., the driver, who is in his twenties, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, he said. The car then hit a parked camper before crashing into a tree.