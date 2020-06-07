A health care administrator who extolled expressing gratitude, Rosalie Phillips dies at 70

“During the past five years, I have had to adjust to life as a cancer patient,” she added. “Despite the uncertainty and physical and emotional toll of this diagnosis and its treatment, I have learned how important it is to feel and express gratitude.”

“One lesson I learned in this process is how important it is, at the end of one’s career, to be able to leave a legacy from which others can draw,” she wrote, in a reflection, near the end of her life.

Having designed programs that trained physicians to practice effectively in HMOs, Rosalie Phillips knew the health care world intimately when she faced a cancer diagnosis, and knew what she wished to accomplish in her remaining time.

Ms. Phillips, who formerly directed the Tufts Health Care Institute and the continuing education office at Tufts University School of Medicine, died Tuesday in her Jamaica Plain home of ovarian cancer. She was 70.

“In her own quiet, unassuming way, Rosalie Phillips was a powerful driver of change in the health care system in Massachusetts,” said Dr. Harris A. Berman, dean emeritus of Tufts University School of Medicine.

Before working at Tufts, Ms. Phillips had been vice president of corporate strategy and external affairs at New England Medical Center, and before that vice president for planning and development at Harvard Community Health Plan.

“She had really been a bit of a legend in health care,” recalled James Roosevelt Jr., who formerly was chief executive of Tufts Health Plan.

“I was more and more impressed with, first, her intellect and dedication, and then with her sensitivity and her caring for the people she worked with,” he added.

Compassion for others and a desire to connect, even with those she briefly met, defined Ms. Phillips, her family said. For her gravestone epitaph she chose the words: “Life is with people.”

“What continues to amaze me is how people responded to her,” said her husband, Jon Kingsdale. “They say, ‘I just loved Rosalie.’ ”

That sentiment was shared by friends and family, people from work, those encountered on errands. When the father and son mechanics who repaired her car heard she was in hospice care, “they were in tears,” Jon said. “These were a couple of guys she saw maybe twice a year.”

That was ample time for Ms. Phillips.

“She just built relationships with people. Nothing was transactional,” said their older daughter, Julia Salber Kingsdale of Salt Lake City. “Always the first conversation she had with anybody was getting their life story.”

By doing so, Ms. Phillips taught those close how to work and how to live.

“What an amazing role model she was, particularly as a woman,” said her younger daughter, Jessica Phillips Kingsdale of Chicago. “I knew from very early childhood that my mother was a strong woman, an empowered woman — never stepping on toes or bulldozing in, but rather, she had a voice and she used it.”

Berman recalled that Ms. Phillips “was warm, caring, but with high expectations and high standards. She was committed to the nonprofit world of medicine. In all her professional positions, she was committed to organizing medical care systemically in service of populations of patients.”

And there was “her great sense of humor,” Roosevelt said. “Those qualities of intellect, combined with humor and compassion, characterized her and are rare to find in one person.”

Rosalie Ruth Phillips was born in Durban, South Africa on Jan. 11, 1950. Her parents, both physicians, were Dr. Eva Salber and Dr. Harry Phillips.

The third of four children, Ms. Phillips was the only girl and later wrote that she was “inconsolable” when her younger sibling turned out to be yet another brother. After his birth, for three months she chose to stay 1,000 miles away with an aunt’s family — at the age of 4.

Already reading and writing at 5, she began her schooling. The following year, her family immigrated to the United States. Her parents, both of whom became prominent Massachusetts physicians, didn’t want to raise their children under apartheid.

Advancing quickly academically, Ms. Phillips graduated from Newton South High School at 16 and finished Radcliffe College in three years, graduating at 19 in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in history and literature.

Though she met Jon Kingsdale when they were high school students in Newton, they didn’t become a couple until both were graduate students at the University of Michigan, from which she received a master’s in public health. They married in 1979.

She worked in Washington, D.C., for several years before they moved back to Greater Boston and she began working at Harvard Community Health Plan.

When she helped create at Tufts Health Care Institute in 1995, “our overarching goal was to empower clinicians — locally and nationally — to understand and lead change in the system in which they worked, rather than feel like victims of it,” she wrote in a reflection on her life and work.

Along with serving as executive director of the institute from 1995 to 2016, she simultaneously was director from 2005 to 2016 of the continuing education office at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she also was an assistant clinical professor.

The institute closed in 2016, in part due to her illness and need to step back from work. “We have helped thousands of trainees, practitioners, and faculty to incorporate new knowledge and skills,” she wrote to her staff as the institute concluded.

So that her decades in the field would reach into the future, Ms. Phillips spent the following year pulling together material to preserve the institute’s legacy of training physicians to work with health maintenance organizations.

“It was very important to her that what she was teaching affected people in their values and how they felt about the world and how they interacted with other individuals,” Jon said.

In addition to her husband and their two daughters, Ms. Phillips leaves three brothers, David of San Diego, Mark of Ottawa, and Philip of Brooklyn, N.Y.

She helped choose the music, speakers, and readings for her memorial service, which drew scores of family members, friends, and colleagues to a Zoom gathering.

Among the readings was an essay excerpt in which philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson mused that “to laugh often and love much … to leave the world a bit better … to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”

The compassion Ms. Phillips had for others was “definitely something she’s taught me about how to be in the world, and frankly how to be effective in the world,” Julia said.

Ms. Phillips also loved music, dance, and words. “She really took not just an interest in those things, but really a delight,” Jessica said.

That delight in language, in shaping thoughts, was apparent in the reflections Ms. Phillips wrote in her final years — messages to be read, reread, and shared after she was gone.

“Most of all, I want the people I have known and formed bonds with, over many years and in many locations, to know that our connectedness, our respect and love for one another, our shared moments in joy and in sorrow, have meant the world to me,” Ms. Phillips wrote. “And I hope that you will remember me when you reflect on your life and times as well.”

