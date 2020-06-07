Man rescued from Hobart Pond in Whitman

A 63-year-old Whitman man was rescued from Hobart Pond in Whitman Saturday afternoon, police and fire officials said in a statement.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. reporting a possible drowning in the water off Pond Street. When they arrived on scene, they found the man face down in the pond.

Several police members rolled the man onto his side to clear his airway before stabilizing him, the statement said. Firefighters clad in “survival suits” extracted the man from the water before transporting him to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The man was said to be “alert and talking during transport,” the statement said.