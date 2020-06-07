Police investigating after shots fired in East Boston

Authorities are investigating after gunshots were fired on Chelsea Street in East Boston on Sunday night, according to a Boston police spokesperson.
Officers responded to the area of 144 Chelsea St. about 7:19 p.m. to reports of shots fired, said Officer James Moccia. Nobody was injured, and ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.