Protests against systemic racism continue Sunday throughout the state

That service, held by faith-based coalition Clergy United, is scheduled to be held at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Jamaica Plain. The event is meant to “allow Boston to participate in the national observance of Black people who were murdered by police and lost their lives to white supremacy culture," according to organizers.

Among the events are an interfaith memorial service and funeral procession intended to give Boston an opportunity to mourn the loss of three Black Americans whose killings — two at the hands of police — have garnered international attention: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Religious leaders will celebrate them with eulogies and songs.

Demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism are slated to continue in Massachusetts Sunday, with events scheduled throughout the state.

Advertisement

“We are going to continue to wage a fight for justice on behalf of them, until the fight is won,” said Bridgit Brown, a lay leader at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dorchester. “People are frustrated, and want to release their grievances and want that to be recognized and to be see as legitimate.”

Attendance inside the church will be capped at 30 people. Others can watch on WCVB-TV or on Facebook Live starting at 3 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, a demonstration is expected to start at 4 p.m. at City Hall Plaza. Organizers behind that event, called “Unite against racist police terror!”, are demanding that police who kill people be imprisoned, that cases of police-involved deaths be re-opened, the de-funding of police with more money going toward social services, and the demilitarization of local communities, which includes calls for no police in Boston Public Schools and for the National Guard to leave the city immediately.

Soldiers from the National Guard were sent to Boston after violence and looting that followed a peaceful demonstration last Sunday. Since then, downtown and the Back Bay have seen a heavy presence of police and military.

Advertisement

Recent demonstrations, which have been held daily in Boston for more than a week, have focused mostly on the killing of Floyd but also on the killing of Taylor in Louisville and racial inequality at large.

Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, died on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Taylor, an EMT, was killed in March by police executing a “no-knock” warrant. She would have turned 27 last Friday.

A march for peace in Chelsea is also scheduled for this afternoon, as is a rally in Lawrence. A march to de-fund Newton police is also slated for Sunday afternoon. That march is supposed to start at Boyden Park in Brighton and end in Newton Centre.

Other vigils and rallies are on tap in Holbrook, Framingham, Milford, Whitman, Everett, Hull, Hingham, Needham, Wellesley, Norwood, Medway, Westport, Westborough, Hopkinton, Somerville, Melrose, and Winchester, among other communities, according to online postings.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.