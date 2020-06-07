Charting the virus’s path in Mass., from its first clues

Unfortunately, this mismanagement continues. Plans for reopening the economic sector continue to sideline those who have the most to offer in helping us survive this pandemic, such as essential front-line workers, occupational and public health experts, and epidemiologists.

Having just read “The virus’s tale” (Page A1, May 31), I believe that the pandemic was totally mismanaged under the leadership of Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Hindsight is 20/20, but the facts laid out in the article confirm that there were clear warnings of the impending catastrophe. Pleas from those on the front lines were ignored early on. Days were lost in false reassurances. Experts were not enlisted in a timely fashion.

My plea to those who wish to call themselves our leaders is that they listen to the public health experts and those on the front lines who had been ignored. In this state, we have an abundance of such experts, a dedicated group of health care personnel and others providing essential services. It is time to replace those who have minimal qualifications for the positions of power in which they have been placed with those who can truly help us through this morass.

Dr. Cornelia van der Ziel

Brookline





We can’t wage war on virus from a defensive posture

Some benefit is gained from defensive measures in virus wars, such as face covering, social isolation, and contact tracing, but as with any war, victory is gained by vigorous attack, not by passive defense.

To illustrate the serious tactical advantage held by an attacking virus, imagine the virus entering a room. Almost everyone in view is a potential target, and a virus can regularly infect several targets, with a super-spreader able to affect even more.

Conversely, when a human enters a room, the enemy — virus spreaders — is not clearly visible and must be uncovered by laborious testing and separation. This asymmetry gives clear advantage to the virus, and if the human cannot muster an equalizing advantage, such as an effective vaccine, the virus war will be lost and millions could die.

The virus is always on attack, and humans must do likewise to survive. Laxity in testing and the supply of protective gear is a road to defeat, and these tactics must be pursued, not on behalf of a state or nation, but globally. The virus knows no boundaries, and a leader such as the World Health Organization must be supported to achieve global victory.

We have frittered away far too much valuable time and have abandoned leadership. We have also allowed partisanship to divide us, all to the virus’s advantage. Will we wake up in time, or is defeat in this unbalanced virus war inevitable?

Al Ehrenfried

Acton





Biogen’s blunder, airports’ crowds are key elements of this narrative

“The virus’s tale,” by Neil Swidey, Evan Allen, and Bob Hohler, was a well-written and much-needed story. However, important slices of information were left out of the discussion of Biogen’s role in the spread of COVID-19. On Feb. 19, Sony pulled out of the Pax East conference in Boston, due to concerns about the coronavirus. Surely Biogen’s executives must have seen this in the news, and yet they went ahead anyway with their February leadership conference at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf.

Another area of concern is all the returning airline travelers who got squeezed into Logan Airport and other airports in mid-March as the Trump administration’s travel restrictions were rolled out. Were any of these unfortunate souls ever tracked, or did they bring exposure to the virus home with them?

While your reporting is the most thorough I’ve seen to date, these issues deserve more attention.

Margo Volterra

Newton





A story of universal suffering made achingly personal

The last time a Globe story made me cry was 2009, with a devastating account of domestic violence. I finished “The virus’s tale” through tears, and it was the personal account of Father Peter Naranjo administering the last rites to a patient at Berkshire Medical Center that did it. Praise be to Father Peter, his fellow public servants risking their health and that of their families to care for our neighbors, and the Globe team for making the story of universal suffering personal.

Paddy Shea

Brooklyn, N.Y.





This is one for the annals

Kudos to the journalists who researched and wrote “The virus’s tale.” I have rarely read any finer or more detailed, nuanced, and heart-rending piece, achieved without any sensationalism whatsoever. If our nation and, globally, our species survive, this account of the appearance, spread, and toll of the virus will survive in the annals of the COVID-19 plague.

Anca Vlasopolos

Centerville