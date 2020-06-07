Conor McGregor says he’s retiring from UFC fighting

McGregor, 31, told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani at the conclusion of UFC 250 in Las Vegas that he no longer had interest in the sport.

“The game just does not excite me and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN. "All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that excites me.

McGregor was 22-4 with 19 knockouts in his mixed martial arts career. The Dublin, Ireland native is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion with more than $39 million in career earnings, including a $30 million boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor previously announced he was retiring in March 2019 but UFC president Dana White believed it was a ploy to gain ownership in the organization. Now, White isn’t pressuring him to return.

“Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight,” White told reporters Sunday. “And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement -- you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor. ... There’s a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he’s one of them.”