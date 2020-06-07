Former Patriot Reche Caldwell reportedly shot and killed in Tampa

Former Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa Saturday night during an attempted robbery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Caldwell, 41, played in the NFL from 2002-07, including the 2006 season with the Patriots. He also played for the Chargers (2002-05) and Redskins (2007). Caldwell caught 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns in 2006 for the Patriots, and finished his career with 152 receptions, 1,851 yards, and 11 TDs.
Caldwell was chosen by the Chargers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2002 Draft out of the University of Florida, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection. He had previous run-ins with the law after retiring. In January 2015, he was sentenced to 27 months in prison for drug possession and intent to distribute. In January, he pleaded guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
