Former Patriot Reche Caldwell reportedly shot and killed in Tampa

Former Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa Saturday night during an attempted robbery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Caldwell, 41, played in the NFL from 2002-07, including the 2006 season with the Patriots. He also played for the Chargers (2002-05) and Redskins (2007). Caldwell caught 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns in 2006 for the Patriots, and finished his career with 152 receptions, 1,851 yards, and 11 TDs.