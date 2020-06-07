Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel flipping may be required

Pedro Martinez celebrates after throwing the last of his 17 strikeouts against New York in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 10, 1999. Boston won 3-1.

Yankees-Red Sox, Sept. 10, 1999

Pedro Martinez strikes out 17 and holds the Yankees to one hit, a second-inning home run from Chili Davis. Not saying Davis got lucky, but watch this and tell me he didn’t have his eyes closed when he swung.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 2, 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Patrick Bergeron, just 18 years old, scores the winner in overtime. Kid has a bright future if you ask me.

NESN, 8 p.m.

Lakers-Celtics, January 22, 1986

A delightful flashback for Bill Walton, who scores 11 points, grabs 8 rebounds, and blocks 7 shots in just 16 minutes of playing time.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.