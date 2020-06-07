Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel flipping may be required
Yankees-Red Sox, Sept. 10, 1999
Pedro Martinez strikes out 17 and holds the Yankees to one hit, a second-inning home run from Chili Davis. Not saying Davis got lucky, but watch this and tell me he didn’t have his eyes closed when he swung.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Canadiens-Bruins, Game 2, 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals
Patrick Bergeron, just 18 years old, scores the winner in overtime. Kid has a bright future if you ask me.
NESN, 8 p.m.
Lakers-Celtics, January 22, 1986
A delightful flashback for Bill Walton, who scores 11 points, grabs 8 rebounds, and blocks 7 shots in just 16 minutes of playing time.
NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.
