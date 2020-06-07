Raquel Ferreira, Brian O’Halloran miss going to work (at Fenway Park)

But nothing compares to the last three months.

Ferreira and O’Halloran have experienced the joy of four championships and the despair of three last-place finishes during their tenure and had an up-close view of every accomplishment and controversy along the way.

Red Sox assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira has been with the organization since 1999 and general manager Brian O’Halloran since 2002. They are walking encyclopedias of institutional knowledge.

O’Halloran left for spring training Feb. 9 and has been back in his office at Fenway Park once since, a quick trip to pick up something he needed to work from home.

“I got permission to come in through Gate D, wearing a mask, and walked through the stands up to our offices,” O’Halloran said. “I stopped and looked around and realized how much I missed the place.”

The only sound in the park was from a grounds crew worker watering the grass.

Ferreira spent some time at Fenway on May 29, taking part in a walkthrough with some other team officials to gauge what had to be done to prepare for games being played with the necessary health and safety precautions.

It was all she could do not to hug head athletic trainer Brad Pearson and home clubhouse staffers Tom McLaughlin and Pookie Jackson after not seeing them for almost three months.

“It seems like forever,” Ferreira said. “Just seeing everybody was very hard because you had to stay away from them. That’s not how I am.”

This was to be a transition season for both O’Halloran and Ferreira. O’Halloran was promoted to general manager when Chaim Bloom was named chief baseball officer in March. That announcement drew cheers from other members of the staff.

Ferreira was bumped up from senior vice president of major and league operations to assistant GM that same day. She joined Jean Afterman of the Yankees as the only women in baseball at that level.

After years of diligent work behind the scenes, she is still getting comfortable with having more of a forward-facing job.

“Right now it’s a challenge, doing something different while not being together in the office,” Ferreira said. “We do a good job of staying in touch with each other, but it’s tough on everybody. The guys I work with, they’re like my brothers I see them so often. But we haven’t been together since spring training ended.

“Our department has always been all hands on deck; work together and get it done. But now we have to find different ways to do that.”

Working in baseball operations means arriving at the park early in the day and staying until the game is over when the team is playing at home.

“Even if you’re doing some work from home when the team is on the road, your focus is on the game,” O’Halloran said. “Winning or losing, that’s the best part of the day and obviously winning is better.

“For me, it’s strange to be home every night at this time of the year because of how often you’re at the park watching the game. Your emotions are tied to how the team is doing.”

Ferreira still gets a daily reminder on her phone of where and what time the Sox would have been playing that day.

“My husband and my daughter are still not used to me being home this much,” she said, “It’s extremely strange.”

In his new role, O’Halloran would normally be busy communicating with other teams or making adjustments to the roster. But with transactions temporarily frozen, talks with other clubs have centered on logistical matters such as supporting players who are in the Dominican Republic or Venezuela.

“I knew there was such a thing as Zoom before all this,” O’Halloran said. “I’m very well-acquainted with it now. We have a lot of meetings trying to improve different areas of what we do.”

Fenway Park will soon open up for some of the people who work there, but a far bigger issue is whether any games will be played there this season. Unlike their more conscientious counterparts with NBA, NHL, and MLS, there is no deal between Major League Baseball and the Players Association to start playing after wasting valuable time in April and May.

It has been an act of self-absorbed selfishness on both sides given the pandemic, the resulting damage to the economy, and the ongoing strife in so many cities sparked by police brutality involving Black citizens.

Unless something changes soon, baseball will miss its soft deadline of starting July 4.

“The game is really important to our country,” O’Halloran said. “It would be great if we can find a way to get sagely back on the field.”

Ferreira said her default is to be optimistic and she is sticking with that.

“You have to be,” she said. “I think people are looking forward to it. Sports have always been a way to bring people together. It would be good for everybody to have some kind of normalcy.

“I have a greater appreciation for everything, not just baseball. We took things for granted in our normal everyday life. Now it would be great just to see a game tonight.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.