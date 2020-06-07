State tourney flashback: Duncan Gillis delivered game-saving stop for Duxbury lacrosse

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)
June 7, 2019 – Duncan Gillis foresaw the shot careening in front of him, and the Duxbury senior goalie “sprawled out” on the low shot he expected.
Gillis, then a senior, and now a rising sophomore at Roger Williams University, extended his high school lacrosse career with the game-saving stop on a scoring bid by Jack Daoust, propelling the Dragons to the Division 1 South semifinals with a 9-8 win over host Xaverian in Westwood.
“That last save made the difference,” remembered Duxbury coach Chris Sweet. “It was a big collective sigh of relief that quickly turned to ‘hey, we’re moving on.’”
Sweet remembers the Dragons going up 3-0 after the first quarter and 5-1 at halftime, only to allow a comeback, setting up a dramatic ending. With a second left, Gillis proved the hero as the Dragons avenged an early-season loss to the Hawks.
“We just played a really great game against them, we had a good, comfortable lead,” Sweet said. “The end of the game got hectic. We didn’t have any business beating Xaverian that day, they were loaded.”
Duxbury (16-6) advanced to the D1 South final before being denied by top-seeded Hingham, 8-7.