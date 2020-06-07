State tourney flashback: Duncan Gillis delivered game-saving stop for Duxbury lacrosse

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 7, 2019 – Duncan Gillis foresaw the shot careening in front of him, and the Duxbury senior goalie “sprawled out” on the low shot he expected.

Gillis, then a senior, and now a rising sophomore at Roger Williams University, extended his high school lacrosse career with the game-saving stop on a scoring bid by Jack Daoust, propelling the Dragons to the Division 1 South semifinals with a 9-8 win over host Xaverian in Westwood.