HIGH SCHOOL FLASHBACK

State tourney flashback: Duncan Gillis delivered game-saving stop for Duxbury lacrosse

By Greg Levinsky Globe Correspondent,Updated June 7, 2020, 47 minutes ago
Duxbury High goalie Duncan Gillis denied this bid by Jack Daoust in the first half and then another with 1 second left to to propel Duxbury to the 9-8 win over Xaverian Brothers in the D1 South quarterfinals.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 7, 2019 – Duncan Gillis foresaw the shot careening in front of him, and the Duxbury senior goalie “sprawled out” on the low shot he expected.

Gillis, then a senior, and now a rising sophomore at Roger Williams University, extended his high school lacrosse career with the game-saving stop on a scoring bid by Jack Daoust, propelling the Dragons to the Division 1 South semifinals with a 9-8 win over host Xaverian in Westwood.

“That last save made the difference,” remembered Duxbury coach Chris Sweet. “It was a big collective sigh of relief that quickly turned to ‘hey, we’re moving on.’”

Sweet remembers the Dragons going up 3-0 after the first quarter and 5-1 at halftime, only to allow a comeback, setting up a dramatic ending. With a second left, Gillis proved the hero as the Dragons avenged an early-season loss to the Hawks.

“We just played a really great game against them, we had a good, comfortable lead,” Sweet said. “The end of the game got hectic. We didn’t have any business beating Xaverian that day, they were loaded.”

Duxbury (16-6) advanced to the D1 South final before being denied by top-seeded Hingham, 8-7.