Tom Brady pays tribute to former teammate Reche Caldwell

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to social media Sunday to pay tribute to former teammate Reche Caldwell, who was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa .

Tom Brady hugs Reche Caldwell after the two connected on a touchdown in the second half against the Titans in 2006.

In his one season with the Patriots (2006), he finished with a team-leading 61 catches, to go with 760 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition to Brady’s post, Patriots coach Bill Belichick issued a statement through the team: “I am saddened to hear the news about Reche. He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.