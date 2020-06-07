Tom Brady pays tribute to former teammate Reche Caldwell

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to social media Sunday to pay tribute to former teammate Reche Caldwell, who was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa.
In his one season with the Patriots (2006), he finished with a team-leading 61 catches, to go with 760 yards and four touchdowns.
From Tom Brady’s Instagram account: pic.twitter.com/SdfmNO1Fkk— Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) June 8, 2020
In addition to Brady’s post, Patriots coach Bill Belichick issued a statement through the team: “I am saddened to hear the news about Reche. He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”
