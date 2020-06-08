Chadwick Stokes and his musical pals are ‘All in for Chelsea’

With his wife, Sybil Gallagher, Stokes founded the nonprofit Calling All Crows . Tuesday night, Calling All Crows and Boston musician Will Dailey are co-producing a livestream benefit concert to support those affected by COVID-19 in Chelsea.

“I’d go in as a 10-year-old and the grownups would be talking about chaining themselves to cranes,” said Stokes, frontman for the bands Dispatch and State Radio. He eventually began, as his website states, to use “music as a vehicle for social and political change.”

Growing up in Sherborn, activist/musician Chadwick Stokes says he led a “pretty sheltered existence, except for this place called The Peace Abbey.”

Advertisement

The lineup includes Tanya Donelly, Cliff Notez, Oompa, Adam Ezra, Dwight and Nicole, Alisa Amador. Aubrey Haddard, Dutch Rebelle, Anjimile, and Tim Hall. “All in for Chelsea” streams on Calling All Crows Facebook page (as well as other social media sites) at 8 p.m., and the money raised goes to the United Way’s One Chelsea Fund.

We called Stokes, the 2008 Boston Music Awards Humanitarian of the Year, as he quarantines on his family’s farm.

Q. So how did “All in for Chelsea” come together?

A. Will [Dailey] brought the idea to [Calling All Crows. It’s] Boston musicians looking out for the greater Boston community. I think Chelsea has worse numbers [on infection rates] than New York City. When you have those kind of numbers, it’s really scary. These essential workers in Chelsea can’t work from their office at home, so it’s just this kind of perfect storm of trouble.

Q. This will stream on Calling All Crows Facebook page. Can you tell us about that?

A. My wife and I started this organization as a way to combine the energy of the music world with the energy of the volunteer and activist world. It’s mostly centered on women and gender equality, women’s rights. But everything is tied to that. We believe we need to have women in powerful positions if we want to make it though this life of ours.

Advertisement

Q. You lived in Zimbabwe for a while. Did that translate to Calling All Crows?

A. Yeah, I didn’t know it then, but that was when I first experienced watching a woman get whipped with a stick. And being with a group, and starting to go over there, and being held back. Just really confusing and troubling. Calling All Crows didn’t start until much much later — I give a lot to credit to my wife who kind of woke me up.

Just like, if you asked me 10 years ago how I felt about my white privilege, I would’ve been like, “Yes, I understand it,” but I feel like it’s evolving as the days go by, especially during this time.

Q. What’s your message for this upcoming concert?

A. Togetherness. When one of us falls, let’s be that hand to help them out. For people who are in a position where they can help, to spur them on to do that. Because communities like Chelsea are so special to Boston, and so special to this country, and really exemplify the best parts of the United States.

Q. How do you see the role of musicians right now?

A. Musicians have a platform. Music can help a movement, and bring people together from all walks of life. I’ve always loved the marriage of politics and music and protest.

Advertisement

Q. Have you taken part in any of the protests?

A. Yeah, we’ve gone in a couple times, to Franklin Park and Milton. The vibe is so positive. Everyone’s wearing masks. It is a very confusing time — people are nervous about getting out there during a pandemic. But I’m buoyed by the fact that people don’t want George Floyd to have died in vain. This has exposed old wounds that are so overdue in being healed.

Q. For State Radio, you wrote a lot of political songs. Is this influencing your writing now?

A. [L]ife’s busy here on the farm, not a whole lot of time to [write], but there’s also feeling of almost reexamining my voice, and feeling, a little, “Here the white male goes again.” So I’m a little shaken. As a 19-year-old, it was all these “[expletive] the man” songs. But as you get older, I’m a little self-conscious in my voice at the moment.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.