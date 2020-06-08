TV advertising and the end of innocence

If we were in any danger of forgetting that, the nonstop cascade of “We’re here for you’’ TV commercials during the COVID-19 pandemic have served as a useful reminder.

At its essence, commodifying experience and selling it back to us is what advertising is all about.

But while they’ve illustrated capitalism’s twisted genius for turning almost any crisis into a marketing opportunity, it’s telling how quickly the pandemic-themed commercials coalesced into cliché and became the subject of eye-rolling sendups on YouTube. In our media-savvy age, it’s hard to remain ahead of the cultural curve.

Don Draper had an easier time of it.

That fictional maestro of advertising worked in a more innocent age. Lived human experience was just grist for Draper’s mill. Transforming the abstract idea of family life into ads for corporate clients energized him more than his actual family life. Draper’s commodification of experience culminated in that brilliant final scene of “Mad Men,’’ when his ostensible breakthrough at a spiritual retreat inspires him to create the “I’d like to buy the world a Coke’’ TV commercial.

The Coke commercial aired in 1971. By the end of that decade, AT&T had launched a hugely successful ad campaign to promote long-distance calls, employing a pre-social distancing slogan: “Reach out and touch someone.’’ Built around mini-narratives of family members who joyfully reconnect over the telephone after periods of estrangement or geographical separation, the AT&T commercials skillfully plucked the heartstrings.

Today, though, we are so familiar with the tropes, so fluent in the manipulative language of advertising, that there’s a built-in resistance to the pandemic-themed commercials.

So when a somber voice-over intones something like “In these uncertain times…’’ to the accompaniment of mournful piano music, and then the commercials unfold, we understand that their goal is brand awareness, whether or not a product is shown. We know that the real message is: Hey, while I’ve got you here, would you like to buy a car, or a coffee maker, or a smartphone? Or order a pizza, burger, or taco? And maybe work off those pounds by exercising in a new pair of sneakers?

Madison Avenue pushes the buttons it has always pushed, but it can no longer count on our tears, or our cash.





