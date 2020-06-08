Life beyond layoffs

They were part of the first wave of layoffs in Boston triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The two knew each other as colleagues, but weren’t especially close. One found a new job fast, without collecting a single week of unemployment aid, and one is still on the hunt.

Among the people called into that unfortunate 10 a.m. videoconference were Brett Groody and Michelle Sacco, both twentysomething employees of WordStream, a Boston company that helps small businesses manage their online advertising campaigns. Both had graduated from area colleges just five years earlier, and neither had been laid off before.

Howard Kogan had never laid off employees in a Zoom meeting before. But he had chosen April 6 as the day it would happen.

Kogan is a veteran of the Boston tech scene who was running WordStream in 2018, when the company was acquired by the media giant Gannett for $130 million. He’d had to lay off employees in the aftermath of the dot-com boom, in the early 2000s, and he can recall the ripple effects of the 2008 mortgage crisis. But Kogan says he had never seen anything like the impact of the coronavirus on WordStream’s small-business customers. In late March, “within two weeks, we went from business as usual to our customers having their businesses turn off to zero,” he says.

WordStream employees had started working from home on March 12, a Thursday. Kogan says that when he looks at the data from the following Monday, “the number of customers who raised their hands to cancel or pause” their advertising services started to spike that day — and it stayed high over the next three weeks. After shelter-in-place advisories were issued around the country, WordStream’s customers “got into cash-preservation mode,” Kogan says, and quickly cut off their spending on marketing.

With just a few weeks of data about “the world being upside-down,” Kogan and his colleagues created a new revenue forecast and budget for the rest of 2020. It involved laying off some employees and giving the rest a one-week furlough in April. (The furlough allowed employees to continue receiving company benefits, and apply for unemployment benefits if they chose, Kogan explains.)

Kogan had shared data with his employees about what was happening to WordStream’s revenues, and so the layoff announcement wasn’t a total surprise.

“I think people appreciated our communications, and our transparency,” he says. Though this was his first time laying workers off when the entire company was working from home, “You treat people with respect, and understand their situation, and try and do what’s best for them,” he says. “You can do that on Zoom the same way you do it in person.”

(WordStream had about 275 employees last year; Kogan did not want to disclose how many were laid off.)

Brett Groody had been working as an account manager at WordStream for just over three years, helping a set of clients run their online marketing campaigns.

Being laid off while he was sitting in his Brighton apartment “was certainly surreal,” he says. “You question yourself, what you did wrong, why weren’t you good enough to be one of the people not laid off.”

But Groody’s manager and the company’s executives “told me it had nothing to do with numbers or performance,” he says. “I have no hard feelings toward the company at all. Howard had been really open and transparent. Under the circumstances, I get it.”

Both Groody and Sacco, a customer success team leader at WordStream, would stay on the payroll through the end of April, to help the clients they worked with make the transition to other employees. May 1 would be their last day. It was “very strange,” Sacco says, trying to say goodbye to colleagues when no one could get together in person. Farewells took place on Zoom or the Slack messaging system.

Like Groody, Sacco had also been at WordStream for just over three years. She spent much of April and May scouring job listings, talking to recruiters, and tinkering with her résumé and LinkedIn profile.

It was “definitely a little confusing trying to figure out what was really happening” with the jobs she saw listed online. Had they been posted pre-pandemic? Was the company hoping to fill them immediately? Perhaps they were waiting to be able to interview people in person.

Over the past two weeks, Sacco took a break from actively applying for jobs: “It’s definitely exhausting,” she says. Now that she is looking again, she feels like “a lot more opportunities are arising,” and the gears of the hiring machinery at many companies are starting to turn more smoothly.

In May, she filed the paperwork to receive unemployment benefits. She also decided to move from her Boston apartment back home to Salem. One of her roommates in Boston was a nurse, and in Salem, she has a family support system. Her father, Edward, has “been a second set of eyes on cover letters and résumés,” and each day starts with watching CNBC’s morning business show together. While Sacco says she has gotten help from lots of people, including former colleagues, her dad has been “my biggest motivator.”

Groody, like Sacco, started looking for his next job immediately. One listing he came across was at Wolverine Worldwide, the Michigan footwear company. It owns brands such as Saucony, Keds, and Stride Rite and has a major office in Waltham. One of Groody’s best friends already worked at the company. “I just texted him and said, ‘I’m applying for this job,’ and he put me into the company’s referral system. Within a couple hours, the recruiter called me.”

Groody says he had been worrying about what would happen after May 1. Would he have to file for unemployment aid for a few weeks? Months? But by April 28, Groody had an offer letter from Wolverine, for a job as a digital marketing specialist.

“Every job I’ve ever had, I have been referred to,” Groody says. “You get right into the pipeline, versus being another piece of paper in the résumé pile.”

His training and orientation have taken place via videoconference, but Groody says he is eager to start working in an office again — though he isn’t sure when that will be. Maybe later in June, maybe in September. “I’m ready for all of this to be over,” he says.

Most of his former colleagues who were laid off have also found new jobs, Groody says. Sacco says “it’s a mix — I know of a couple people who ended up getting jobs, and others who are still looking.” Kogan says he has been doing what he can to help, offering references and writing recommendations.

Groody says he feels that being part of one of Boston’s initial waves of layoffs may have worked in his favor.

“I was laid off in the early stages of COVID, and I think that was better than being laid off in June or July, because more and more layoffs are happening every day,” he says. “The job market is infinitely different now than it was in April.”

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner