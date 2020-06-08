As Phase 2 of reopening begins, customers make their way back into stores

Boston resident Franco Simmons was one of them. He said he was hoping to buy an ankle bracelet or ring for his girlfriend’s birthday later this month.

At Boston Jewelry Exchange in Downtown Crossing, about 10 people were waiting outside on Monday morning — standing a few feet apart and wearing masks — because the store was limiting capacity to one customer per jewelry booth.

As Massachusetts began loosening restrictions on its stay-at-home orders, allowing non-essential retailers and restaurants to reopen their doors to customers for the first time in three months, it was like the dawn of a new era.

Nearby, behind recently boarded-up windows, customers browsed shoes inside Foot Paths Lifestyle Footwear on Washington Street.

Three customers entered the store around 11 a.m., and manager Julie Riley offered them all a pump of hand sanitizer. On the first day of reopening for retailers, she said she wasn’t sure what to expect.

“We were unsure, but locals who knew we would be open are coming in,” she said. “I think it is going to take a while for the rest of downtown to open up.”

Riley said the store is only allowing eight customers in the store at a time, and it has placed social distancing stickers on the floor.

At E.B. Horn Jewelers down the street, manager Richard Finn said he was glad to finally interact with his coworkers again. They were in the store Monday morning cleaning all surfaces and getting ready for the store’s first round of customers later this week.

“Everybody is excited to get back to work — we haven’t seen each other in months,” he said.

For now, the store will take clients by appointment only, so that it can control how many people are inside the shop at one time. Finn said he is expecting the reopening rules to affect his business, since the store will only be able to see a limited number of clients per day.

“We have a significant amount of walk-in traffic that won’t exist for a while,” he said.

He said all jewelry that is touched during an appointment will be cleaned in between sessions, and the store will have gloves available for guests. Finn said he knows some customers are eager to shop again, and the majority of interest is for engagement rings and anniversary gifts.

Elsewhere, it was fairly quiet but starting to pick up.

At the CambridgeSide mall in East Cambridge, perhaps a quarter of stores were open Monday morning, and staff and mall security — several riding Segways — appeared to outnumber shoppers. Several stores had social distancing dots on the floor outside their doors, and the food court — tables and chairs tucked behind stanchions — was full of blue lines directing customers where to stand for Panda Express and Taco Bell.

But a steady stream of customers filtered through the mall, some just curious to see a familiar place in a slightly new light, others there on a mission.

“I just need some new clothes,” said Michael Congdon, of Somerville, as he waited in line for Old Navy to open its doors. “I don’t really like to buy things online. I’m a people person. I like to go see them.”

Rachel Lynn of Boston, in line next to him, agreed. Online shopping is a hassle, she said, and she’s been working this whole time at her job at a dental office. She needs new apparel for work.

"It’s desperation time,” Lynn said.

At David’s Shoes On First, a small shoe store in East Cambridge, a steady stream of regulars had been coming in all morning, said owner Robert Valway.

“I’m surprised how busy it’s been,” he said. “I kind of figured it’d be dead.”

Valway had sent out an email to his best customers about the reopening, and was launching a clearance sale to move inventory ahead of closing the store in November — something Valway had been planning to do even before the coronavirus crisis.

David’s has been open since 1959, and Valway has owned it since 1994, but these last few months — being closed with no income and very little help from small-business loan programs — sealed the deal on closing, Valway said, and, if anything, accelerated his closeout sale.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, showing off Chippewa boots at steep markdowns. “What if there’s another shutdown?”

Meanwhile, at South Bay Center complex in Dorchester, the parking lot was still packed outside of Home Depot and Target. But the other major retailers, including Marshalls, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Old Navy, remained boarded up on Monday morning.

Down the strip of smaller national chains in the newer section of the plaza, things seemed trapped in time. The AMC movie theater advertised movie releases from back in February and March. Ulta Cosmetics and Red Wing shoes had signs saying they’d be able to reopen in late March or mid-April.

But despite being in a relatively dead retail zone, the staff at the 110 Grill, which sits at the end of a deserted line of storefronts, had reopened the restaurant’s patio. “Olive Garden and Applebee’s don’t have any outdoor seating, so 110 Grill is kind of the place to be right now,” said the general manager, Sydney Sturdevant.

Zavion Sanderson, 18, of Dorchester, sat with a friend in front of the empty plaza in front of the closed Nike Outlet store. He’d been hoping it might reopen today. He’d spent the last few months shopping on Amazon, he said, and was eager to begin shopping in physical stores.

“There are more options online,” he said. “I’d rather have less options and spend less money.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos. Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan. Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.