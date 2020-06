CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes for ‘FLOYD-19’ tweet

Silver Spring, Md. (AP) — The founder of CrossFit is apologizing for a Twitter post he made about racial inequality protests after Reebok cut ties with his company.

On Saturday, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted: “Racism is a public health issue.”

In a response, also on Twitter, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman said, “It’s FLOYD-19,” a reference to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus that has killed 400,000 people around the world this year. Floyd, who was Black, died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked worldwide protests.