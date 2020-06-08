What ‘defund the police’ means to John Oliver

John Oliver devoted Sunday’s entire episode of “Last Week Tonight” to the ongoing protests against police brutality, diving into one of the rallying cries of the demonstrations: defund the police.

“Defund the police” doesn’t necessarily mean getting rid of all law enforcement, the host said. Instead, it’s about refocusing budgets in order to make police intervention less necessary, he said. In support of this idea, Oliver played a clip of a former Dallas police chief who said that police are often asked to solve problems like drug addiction, mental health, and even stray dogs because funding in other departments has been slashed over the course of decades.