Allie’s Donuts sparks controversy by ending police discount

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Business at a popular Rhode Island doughnut shop surged over the weekend after ownership said it was “fed up” with police injustice and would no longer offer discounts for officers or members of the military, a decision that sparked backlash from the local police department.

The announcement by Allie's Donuts in North Kingstown came after a black Providence firefighter went public with allegations that he was racially profiled by police.

“We’re fed up," Allie's posted on social media. “Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state. We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”