A Boston Police officer was twice attacked last Sunday night — and twice saved by protesters

Earlier that Sunday, thousands marched through downtown Boston peacefully, demanding changes in society and law enforcement practices during the day. But after night fell, some people in Downtown Crossing and Back Bay turned to violence toward police, smashing and looting dozens of businesses in the commercial neighborhoods.

The incident played out around 10 p.m., six days after a now-ex Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, while two other officers held down his back and leg down, and a fourth watched without intervening. Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide and led to ongoing protests in Massachusetts, the nation, and around the world.

Police say that a veteran officer was twice attacked in downtown Boston on May 31 and twice saved by protesters when a Sunday of generally peaceful demonstrations turned violent by night.

Advertisement

Around 10 p.m., the officer was stationed at the intersection of Tremont and Bromfield streets, about equidistant from the State House, Government Center, and Downtown Crossing as tensions between protesters and police escalated and police had donned riot helmets and armed themselves with wooden batons.

In a police report he wrote after returning to the station, the officer said he was on site to assist other officers and parked a marked Ford SUV nearby. One of the protesters jumped onto the hood of the cruiser and started jumping on the windshield, the officer wrote.

The officer “attempted to grab him as he jumped off the hood, but the officer was attacked by a large number of violent protesters who began to throw items at him and punch him,” he wrote. “During this fight, [the officer’s] riot helmet was damaged and his body camera was torn off of his uniform.”

He wrote that the assault was brought to an end not by arriving police but others in the throng. “Another group of protesters intervened and stopped the group from further attacking the Officer,” police wrote.

Advertisement

As one physical confrontation ended, the officer moved to another side of the cruiser where a second protester was intent on damaging the vehicle by smashing a car window, he wrote.

“The officer was again attacked by violent protesters and was punched by multiple people,” he wrote. “The officer called several times for assistance and was again assisted by another group of protesters.”

Other officers arrived, and at that point, the officer “was able to retreat and get to a safer location,” he wrote.

But the cruiser was left in place and it eventually was set on fire, police wrote. “My riot gear bag was in the cruiser along with my gas mask, filters, riot gloves, expandable baton and a blue BPD raid jacket,” he wrote. “All that equipment was destroyed by the fire.”

In police reports obtained by the Globe, business owners reported discovering broken windows, the loss of cigarettes, lottery tickets, clothing, store shelves, and computer equipment during the looting that lasted into early Monday, June 1. The National Guard and State Police assisted Boston in quelling the disturbance.

More than 50 people were arrested on charges including the attempted murder of 21 police officers due to a shots fired incident in Boston along with some suspects charged with physically assaulting police officers as well as breaking and entering charges.

Advertisement

No one has been charged with attacking the officer or setting the cruiser on fire, but the department’s arson unit is investigating.

The officer, who joined the force in 1991 and was assigned to Area A-1 in downtown, is currently out on injured leave, police said Monday. Police asked that he not be identified by name as he is considered a victim of a crime. Eight other officers sought hospital treatment for injuries during the incident and dozens more suffered minor injuries, police said.

At least nine other marked police vehicles were vandalized, police said.

Police arrested 53 people and summonsed one person into court in the wake of the May 31/June 1 incidents. According to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, 40 individuals have been arraigned in Boston, Roxbury, and Dorchester municipal courts since the disturbance.

Rollins’ office dropped charges against two people, and is fighting to have charges reinstated against another two people. Also, a judge ordered charges dismissed prior to arraignment for two other people at the request of their attorneys, according to Rollins’ office.

Anyone with information on the attack on the officer is asked to contact police by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.