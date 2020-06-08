Cambridge police are now required to intervene when a fellow officer uses excessive force

It takes effect immediately and “requires ‘all sworn members of the Cambridge Police Department present at any scene where physical force is being applied, to either stop, or attempt to stop, another member of the Department when force is being unreasonably applied or is no longer required,’ ” the statement said.

Branville’s order comes amid nationwide outrage over the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pinned his knee to his neck for several minutes, despite Floyd’s plea that he couldn’t breathe, as additional officers looked on.

Advertisement

“We continually examine our policies to ensure that they meet the state’s requirements, conform to the very best practices in policing, and prioritize the sanctity of human life,” Bard said in the Cambridge police statement. “Over the last two weeks, we have closely scrutinized our policies and procedures in light of the various reform measures that are being proposed around the country such as those outlined in the 8 Can’t Wait project.”

Bard said that while "we feel that most, if not all, of our policies directly align with the spirit of what is being asked for in the recommendations, an area where we felt we could be more explicit was the duty to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers.”

Prior to Bard’s order, Cambridge police were required to report any use of force violations to superiors, the statement said. The order still requires supervisor notification but also “mandates officers to take a preventive or active approach” by intervening with the offending officer “verbally or physically depending on the circumstances,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“You observe an officer strike an individual without any reason,” Bard’s order says in part. “If appropriate, you could tell the officer to ‘cool it’ or that you’ll take over the matter and have them step aside. If necessary, step in between the officer and the individual or hold the officer back in order to stop him/her from inflicting more unreasonable force.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.