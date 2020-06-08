Clergy members can be tested for coronavirus on Monday in Roxbury

“Whittier has set aside this time exclusively for pastors and ministers throughout the city to have a free CORONA virus test with or without symptoms,” Culpepper said in the statement. “This is for CLERGY and it is important as CLERGY are now thinking of reopening their churches. It is also one way of encouraging more [Black] people to get tested.”

Testing is available for clergy Monday at the Whittier Street Health Center on Tremont Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rev. Miniard Culpepper, pastor of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester, said in a statement.

Clergy members can get tested for the coronavirus Monday at a Roxbury community health center, a prominent minister said.

Many area clergy have participated in recent demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Massachusetts officials have said the gatherings could increase the risk of spreading the virus but have also noted that many demonstrators have worn masks.

Thousands of people — Black, brown, white, young, and old — rallied on Boston Common last Wednesday in one of the larger mass demonstrations locally against police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s killing. The 46-year-old Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to his neck for close to 9 minutes, despite Floyd’s plea that he couldn’t breathe.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he had no intention of curtailing large demonstrations over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“This is a balancing act between giving people the right to speak up about what they believe, and recognizing and understanding that we are still in the midst of a terribly dangerous and wildly contagious virus,” he said.

Baker noted that most protesters were wearing masks, and indeed, some were handing them out on the Common to anyone who needed one.

