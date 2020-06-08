Five decades later, a different curfew but many of the same racial issues

So I asked: When was the last time the City of Providence had a curfew?

On Tuesday, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza imposed a curfew, following a night of looting and vandalism in the city — part of the national unrest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

It began with a simple factual question, and it ended with suggested answers to complex issues of race and racism.

The mayor’s office put me in touch with the Providence City Archives. The archives’ Caleb Horton said the city might have imposed a curfew during winter storms and hurricanes, but he thought the most pertinent precedent was the curfew imposed in response to civil unrest in the summer of 1967.

He provided news articles from the period, and, sure enough, details from those 53-year-old Providence Journal stories seemed as fresh as the past week’s news: Groups of young people throwing bricks and rocks, police in riot gear, smashed police windshields, a fire burning.

To be sure, some details differed: While last week’s curfew was citywide, the 1967 curfew was imposed only on a 2-square-mile section of South Providence bordered by Route 95 and Broad Street, and in 1967, two men were shot and one was stabbed.

But some of the stories addressed the underlying issues of race and racism that the nation is still grappling with today.

A 1968 article, headlined “‘Us’ and ‘Them’ in R.I.,” said that a national report concluded that white racism had stirred unrest in cities since World War II and that then-Providence Mayor Joseph A. Doorley Jr. had rejected that conclusion — suggesting it didn’t apply to Providence, that things were better here.

To test that theory, a Journal reporter had interviewed 15 people in South Providence about civil disturbances and reported that, “In a single day’s survey, explicit and sometimes brazen ... racist remarks were made to a white reporter who discussed the race problem with white people here. To all outward appearances, the people were so-called ordinary citizens, not ‘kooks’ or extremists.”

The article also quoted Clifford R. Montiero, then the community contact officer for the Rhode Island Council of Churches, as saying that whites should concentrate on changing the anti-Black attitudes of other whites.

The day after I read that 1968 story, Montiero happened to called me. Now 82 and living in Florida, he was brimming with ideas about what needs to be done in response to Floyd’s death — and in response to the racial issues that persist all these years later.

Montiero is a former Providence police officer and retired deputy sheriff who led the Rhode Island chapter of the old Congress of Racial Equality and served as president of the NAACP Providence branch. In 2015, I wrote about how Montiero returned to Selma, Ala., to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge 50 years to the day after he had marched there with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Montiero said government urban renewal programs destroyed black middle-class neighborhoods in Providence, and he called for new programs to bolster black home ownership.

He called for changing the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights to ensure that police officers are held accountable.

He called for increasing the diversity of local and state police forces and promoting officers of color to higher-ranking positions.

He called for improving a public education system that leaves too many students of color in under-performing schools.

He called for increasing the diversity of judges, specifically calling for Governor Gina M. Raimondo to appoint a person of color to the Rhode Island Supreme Court for the first time. “I believe that is long overdue,” he said. “How will you reflect what is going on in the community if the highest court in the state is lily white?”

And he reiterated his call from the 1960s for white people to take an active role in ending white racism.

While things have improved over the past 50 years, Montiero said there’s still a long way to go.

“The issues that were there in ‘68 are the same issues here now," he said. "Where we used to get beat 10 times a day, now we get beat once a day. But when we get beat, it still hurts like hell.”

