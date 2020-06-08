Girl hit by truck in Bourne, taken to hospital via MedFlight

A girl was struck by a truck in Bourne Monday afternoon and taken via MedFlight to an off-Cape hospital, police said.

Bourne police said in a statement that the victim, described as a juvenile female, was struck in the area of 75 Monument Neck Rd. shortly before 1:30 p.m.

“A pickup truck had struck a juvenile female,” the statement said. “The female was subsequently transported by Med Flight to an off Cape Hospital for serious but nonlife threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.”