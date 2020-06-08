Kennedy, Markey tangle at Senate debate

An animated Markey — who sidestepped almost every opportunity to criticize Kennedy at last week’s debate — repeatedly assailed his 39-year-old challenger as not progressive enough to represent Massachusetts in the US Senate. He slammed Kennedy for working for “right wing” Republican District Attorney Michael O’Keefe on Cape Cod after law school, for being slow to embrace Medicare for All, and for failing to mention climate change when he delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address in 2018.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy unleashed their sharpest attacks against one another in a heated debate Monday night, each characterizing the other as ineffective, as the opponents clamor for attention amid national turmoil that has pushed their race to the back of most voters’ minds.

“Congressman Kennedy is a progressive in name only,” Markey said.

Kennedy returned fire. When Markey questioned Kennedy’s progressive bona fides, the Newton Democrat reminded viewers that Markey opposed busing to desegregate Boston Public Schools when he first came into office, and supported the 1990s-era crime bill that critics say harmed communities of color and led to mass incarceration.

“You might be known for some things in your time in office, senator. Racial justice, criminal justice is not one of them,” Kennedy said.

The debate marked a notable shift in what has until now been a generally low-key contest. Markey’s more aggressive posture, in particular, signaled that the 73-year-old incumbent — who is generally seen as trailing Kennedy, albeit narrowly — felt his earlier strategy of ignoring Kennedy’s increasingly direct criticism was not helping his pitch.

Yet it remains to be seen whether even a sharply more negative campaign can attract voters’ attention at this moment of national turmoil, with a pandemic still raging and protests against police brutality against Black Americans unfolding in communities throughout Massachusetts and the country.

The debate was hosted by Providence-based WPRI 12, which serves New Bedford and other parts of Southeastern Massachusetts, Gannett’s Massachusetts publications, and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

The steady drumbeat of history-making news has not subsided since the opponents met a week ago in another debate. That debate, the first normal campaign event since COVID-19 upended the race three months ago, happened less than an hour after law enforcement violently cleared Lafayette Park near the White House of peaceful protesters, with the help of tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot gear, with the chaos captured live on TV.

Trump’s threat that evening that he would send the US military to cities if they couldn’t quell protests, and subsequent photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church, across the park from the White House, only appeared to unleash more anger and resistance around the country. Protests, largely peaceful ones, have continued.

Kennedy entered the race eight months ago with a 14-point lead over Markey in a head-to-head matchup, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll a few weeks before he officially declared. Kennedy has lost much of that ground, with a Globe poll in early March showing the race within the margin of error.

The close race means both candidates are under pressure to distinguish themselves in the minds of voters — all while most traditional campaigning is curtailed due to the continuing pandemic, and while voters’s minds are occupied with far weightier matters.

As they try to break through, both candidates have sought to align themselves with the protesters and their cause. Kennedy has joined protesters at several rallies, including the giant gathering in Franklin Park last week, plus protests in Roxbury’s Nubian Square, Springfield, and Chelsea over the weekend. Markey joined protesters near Boston Common last Wednesday night, according to a spokeswoman.

Both men have responded with policy offerings as well. Kennedy on Monday introduced legislation that would make it easier for police to be charged with civil rights violations by changing just one word in the federal code.

Markey called for an end to qualified immunity, which is the concept that a police officer can be protected from civil liability for most job-related conduct, joining local Black community leaders pushing that goal. Markey said he is cosponsoring a Senate resolution condemning qualified immunity, and that he would draft specific legislation to end the judicial doctrine.

“Qualified immunity is one of the foremost tools of racist oppression,” Markey tweeted last week.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.