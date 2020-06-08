In Lexington, outrage over a proposed police gun range

On Monday night, Lexington’s Town Meeting is expected to reconsider its June 3 vote authorizing the town to spend $125,000 on design work for the new gun range, which would be used to train police from Lexington and other communities.

An ill-timed vote involving a proposed police gun range in Lexington -- amid worldwide Black Lives Matter protests -- has led thousands to sign a petition demanding that local leaders halt the project.

The Lexington Minuteman Statue at dusk on Lexington Battle Green. A proposed police gun range would be built at the town’s composting facility on Hartwell Avenue.

Donya Shavarini, 19, a Lexington resident who helped organize opponents of the project, said the vote last Wednesday ignored Black Lives Matter protests in Lexington and around the world.

Advertisement

Those protests were sparked over the killing last month of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, and have grown to include demands to end police violence against Black Americans and people of color.

“It’s shameful and it’s in blatant disregard to what is happening in the world right now,” Shavarini said. “Our residents are joining the world in protesting police brutality, and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and it’s just an insensitive decision, especially at a time like this.”

In an e-mail to the Globe, Police Chief Mark Corr declined to comment Monday afternoon.

“Tonight, the Town Meeting may vote to reconsider the funding article and I deeply respect that process. I believe it is inappropriate for me to comment until after tonight’s vote,” Corr said, pointing to previous comments he has made to Town Meeting members on the issue.

During a video presentation to Town Meeting last week, Corr said the proposed range would be built at the town’s composting facility on Hartwell Avenue, and would cost an estimated $3.5 million to $4.9 million, according to the town.

Officials would seek to cover much of those costs with state and federal grants. He said the proposed facility would also serve as a regional training center for police, and could bring in about $90,000 to $250,000 annually from other departments.

Advertisement

The town has an existing range at the composting site, but it was built in the 1970s and is outdated, he said in the video.

The existing Hartwell Avenue facility has no bathroom, no moving targets, no indoor facility, and was not designed for the modern semi-automatic weapons in use by police today, he said. The new facility would include indoor and outdoor space, and would be about twice the size of the current range, which is about 75 feet by 150 feet.

An indoor range at the present Lexington Police Department headquarters on Massachusetts Avenue is no longer used.

“Use of force is infrequently used, and is a high-risk part of our profession,” Corr said in the video. “Given that it’s so infrequently used, it’s very important to maintain our skills, and this requires practice, practice, practice.”

Town Meeting members approved the design funds by a vote of 123 to 65, with 3 abstentions.

Lexington’s town manager, James Malloy, said the town’s Select Board and members of Town Meeting have been contacted by hundreds of people upset with the vote. The project would not move ahead unless the town received substantial grant money and a business plan was developed for the facility.

“Obviously, everyone here is very sensitive and concerned about what is going on nationally,” Malloy said.

The gun range proposal has also been criticized locally by those concerned about the project’s price tag.

Advertisement

The Lexington Republican Town Committee, in a Facebook post, said police should be able to train regularly with their firearms. It opposed constructing a new facility when there are existing ranges to use, according to the post.

“But building our own multi-million dollar range is typical of our town: nothing but the best, cost be damned. The taxpayers will pony up, like we always do,” the group said in the June 4 post.

Valerie Overton, a Town Meeting member who originally voted against the project’s design work, said she would ask her colleagues to reconsider the measure Monday night. The meeting is being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting to fund design work on a police gun range in the midst of nationwide protests, including in Lexington, was “profoundly insensitive,” Overton said.

It’s a watershed moment in our history, Overton said, and a chance to consider what policing and training for officers should look like in the 21st century.

“We have an opportunity to pursue a model [of policing] that looks to dismantle systemic racism and minimizes the abuse of power,” Overton said.

The online petition -- which had collected more than 3,800 signatures as of Monday afternoon -- said that signers condemned the use of town resources and money for a new range.

Lexington prides itself on being a peaceful town with a low crime rate, the petition said, and the gun range will not make the community safer.

Advertisement

“Instead, this will further harm those communities who are already most vulnerable to police misconduct, such as the Black community, People of Color, and Indigenous residents,” the petition said.

It called for money to be reallocated to other public services, including mental health, education, and social work.

Shavarini, who grew up in Lexington, organized an online petition and e-mail campaign for opponents of the project to register their concerns directly to town officials. She expected to be among those presenting their concerns directly to the town’s Select Board during a separate meeting Monday night.

She said Lexington’s elected Town Meeting members ignored the wishes of the town’s voters.

“It’s a wrong decision at any time -- our town has so many other needs, and violence is not one of those needs that we need to address,” Shavarini said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.