Maine reports 18 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Cumberland County has also reported the most virus-related deaths, with 56, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14, followed by York with 11, Kennebec with nine, and Androscoggin with three. Penobscot has reported two deaths, and Knox, Franklin, Hancock, and Aroostook have each reported one.

Nine of the new cases were reported in Androscoggin County and four were reported in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the most cases throughout the state with 1,311, followed by York and Androscoggin with 428 cases and 376 cases, respectively.

Maine reported 18 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths Monday afternoon, as the statewide case count rose to 2,588 and death toll stood at 99.

Bars and tasting rooms can open for outdoor service and gyms, nail salons, and tattoo and piercing parlors can open with added safety precautions in 13 counties beginning Friday, according to a statement from Governor Janet Mills Thursday. The counties barred from the accelerated reopening include Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin.

“Nearly a month after many businesses in these 13 counties reopened, we continue to see low case counts in those counties,” Mills said in a statement. “As a result, we are accelerating the reopening of some additional businesses in these areas, but with added health and safety precautions."

As of Monday, 62,295 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.

Twenty-seven more people have recovered since contracting the virus, with the total number of recoveries rising to 1,891, officials said.

Four additional people were hospitalized since Sunday, officials said. A total of 301 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Currently, 37 people are hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

There are 198 ICU beds and 232 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.