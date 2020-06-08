Man, 59, facing charges of motor vehicle homicide after fatal crash in Norton Sunday

A 59-year-old man is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence after his car slammed into a stone wall and killed a woman in Norton Sunday afternoon, officials announced Monday.
A 36-year-old Attleboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. The woman’s identity cannot be released until her next of kin is notified, officials said.
The driver, Russell Stone, of Attleboro, and a 51-year-old Fall River woman remain hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital with injuries from the crash, officials said.
Around 3:51 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to calls from witnesses who reported seeing a Toyota Camry speeding north on Oak Street before heading off the road, slamming into a stone wall, and striking a large tree near 55 Oak St., officials said. No other cars or people were involved in the crash, officials said.
Advertisement
Stone was also cited for speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, officials said. He will be summonsed into Attleboro District Court for arraignment at a date that has not yet been scheduled.
The crash remains under investigation.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.