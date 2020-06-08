Man, 59, facing charges of motor vehicle homicide after fatal crash in Norton Sunday

A 59-year-old man is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence after his car slammed into a stone wall and killed a woman in Norton Sunday afternoon, officials announced Monday.

A 36-year-old Attleboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. The woman’s identity cannot be released until her next of kin is notified, officials said.

The driver, Russell Stone, of Attleboro, and a 51-year-old Fall River woman remain hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital with injuries from the crash, officials said.