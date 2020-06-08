Man arrested for allegedly firing illegal handgun multiple times, alarming nearby customers at restaurant

Several witnesses told police they had seen a man with a firearm walk down Bremen Street and enter a vehicle that was parked in a lot at 111 Chelsea St., where Santarpio’s is located, officials said.

Officers were called to the area of Chelsea and Porter Streets for a report of a person with a gun at 7:20 p.m., police said.

A man who allegedly stole a truckload of lobsters in December and was convicted of escaping from a sheriff’s van a decade ago was arrested again Sunday after he opened fire multiple times in a parking lot next to Santarpio’s Pizza in East Boston, Boston police said.

Advertisement

Police entered the parking lot and approached Stephen Woodard, 30, of East Boston, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked gray vehicle with blood on his hands, officials said.

“Officers asked the male if he had been shot, but he sat stoically, refusing to answer officers,” police said.

Woodard kept his hands between his legs by the vehicle’s floor while speaking with the officers through a shattered driver’s seat window. Police asked Woodard several times if he had been shot or if he had a firearm, which he eventually denied, authorities said.

Officer James Moccia, a Boston Police spokesman, said the blood was from a cut on Woodard’s hand. No one else was injured.

Officers removed Woodard from the vehicle and allegedly found a folding knife in a front pocket on his pants, police said. A Rock Island Armory 45 caliber firearm with an obliterated serial number was allegedly discovered under the vehicle’s front seat, near where Woodard had kept his hands, police said.

Ballistic damage was also found on the vehicle, police said.

Before police responded to the incident, a man who had just picked up dinner at Santarpio’s saw Woodard trying to open the door to his car. The victim told Woodard he owned the car, then watched Woodard move to another vehicle and tug on one of its door handles, police said.

Advertisement

Woodard allegedly pulled out a firearm when the victim asked him what he was doing, police said. The victim left the scene, leaving Woodard by the car, and heard several gunshots as he walked away.

Police said other victims also saw Woodard with a firearm in the parking lot before officers arrived. Two of the victims were heading toward the lot after leaving Santarpio’s when Woodard approached them.

Woodard allegedly pointed a firearm at the victims after they had gotten into their car, police said. They immediately pulled out of the parking lot and heard gun shots ring out in the area as they sped away from the scene, officers said.

It was unclear if Woodard was aiming at any of the victims while he was firing the gun, Moccia said. However, one witness told police he allegedly saw Woodard waving the firearm before shooting at another vehicle in the area.

Woodard was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and armed career criminal.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court.

Advertisement

Woodard was also arrested in December for allegedly stealing a box truck that contained $10,000 worth of lobsters in Charlestown. Officials said he led employees of Buy New England Lobsters LLC on a car chase that ended when he crashed into one of their vehicles and was dragged out of the truck.

In 2010, Woodard was being taken to a Charlestown court to face drug charges when he escaped from a Suffolk County sheriff’s van while it was stopped in East Boston, stole a city vehicle, led police on a chase through several cites, and was caught after a manhunt that lasted several days, the Globe reported.

Woodard was convicted of assault and battery on a correctional officer, carjacking, escape from a penal institution/court, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as a result of the 2010 incident.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



