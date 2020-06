Police were called to 94 Crawford St. about 3:40 p.m. and they found the man suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Officer Kim Tavares.

A man was shot in Roxbury on Monday afternoon, Boston police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, Tavares said.

No arrests have been made, officials said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.