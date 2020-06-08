Masked man, 23, arrested with ‘extremely realistic’ replica gun in Roxbury

A Dorchester man was arrested after officers saw him allegedly waving an “extremely realistic” fake gun in the air while wearing a mask in Roxbury Sunday night, police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers saw a man wearing a mask and carrying a black duffel bag on the corner of Warren Street and Dale Street, Boston police said in a statement. He was holding what “clearly looked to be” a black handgun and was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, according to Boston police spokesman James Moccia.

The man, later identified as Damon Goodwin, 23, allegedly waved the gun back and forth in the air before tucking it into his front waistband and walking down Clifford Street, police said. He removed the gun and waved it again, and detectives called additional units for assistance, authorities said.