Mass. reports 193 new coronavirus cases, 38 new deaths as key metrics continue to dip

The state reported Monday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 38 and that the number of cases had climbed by 193, as key metrics generally continued to dip and the state entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The state also reported that molecular coronavirus tests had been completed for 4,782 more people, bringing the total to 653,398, while antibody tests had been completed for 258 people, bringing the total to 51,404.

Meanwhile, three key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of its four-phase reopening plan saw a decrease in Monday’s report, while one stayed stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates remained unchanged Sunday from a day earlier at 4.9 percent. But that number was a sharp improvement from earlier in the pandemic. It has dropped 83 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped to 1,462 on Sunday, down from 1,501 a day earlier. It has dropped 59 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity decreased from seven on Saturday to four on Sunday — a number that is down from early and mid-May highs of around 20.

The fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, decreased from 43 on Thursday to 34 on Friday. It has dropped 78 percent since April 15.

Massachusetts entered Phase 2 of its four-phase reopening plan on Monday, allowing nonessential retailers and restaurants to reopen their doors to customers — with restrictions — for the first time in three months.

At the CambridgeSide mall in East Cambridge, perhaps a quarter of stores were open Monday morning, and staff and mall security — several riding Segways — appeared to outnumber shoppers. Still, a steady stream of customers filtered through the mall.

To the north, the giant Assembly Row shopping center in Somerville was mainly quiet, with construction workers and residents of the complex’s apartment buildings walking the sidewalks. Most stores remained dark, many with signs still announcing their closure back in March. The handful that were open were mostly sticking to curbside pickup, and the few open restaurants were takeout sandwich and pizza places.

Meanwhile, at South Bay Center complex in Dorchester, the parking lot was still packed outside of Home Depot and Target. But the other major retailers, including Marshalls, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Old Navy, remained boarded up on Monday morning.

