Milton parents express ‘outrage’ over teacher’s suspension regarding racial comment on police

“While we understand that Ms. Jarrett shared her opinion that ‘many cops are racist’ is a problem in the eyes of the administration, we are of the mind that because we live in a society plagued by systemic and institutionalized racism, her comments do not represent anything false,” the letter states. “We feel strongly that educators in our town must be able to address racism with clarity and transparency. We are also deeply troubled that after what was such a difficult week of race relations in this country, the leadership of Pierce and MPS would consider something as egregious as Zakia’s suspension. It is salt in a very old wound and indicates institutional racism is playing itself out in our classrooms."

The June 6 letter states that the teacher, Zakia Jarrett, was placed on administrative leave for the comment she allegedly made to her students, and she has since been reinstated.

A group of Milton parents recently wrote a letter to a middle school principal and superintendent expressing their “outrage” over the suspension of a teacher who allegedly said “many cops are racist” during a class discussion.

“Although the suspension has since been overturned, we feel it necessary to register our profound concern about not only the incident itself, but also about the broader issues in the district that this incident brings to light.”

Jarrett teaches sixth grade English at the Pierce Middle School. She declined to comment for this article. When asked if the information in the letter from parents was accurate, she replied via e-mail “I am not at liberty to confirm or deny at this time.”

The parents’ letter in support of Jarrett, which was signed by 127 people, also accused the Milton school district of not prioritizing teaching students about race and racism in school.

“In a racially literate school district, teachers would be equipped and ready with the training and resources they need to help students process, analyze, and explain the events of the past few weeks," the letter states. "In a racially literate school district, educating children and facilitating discussions around the events of the past few weeks would be the top priority for the district. Instead, the recent incident with Ms. Jarrett and the district’s lack of systematic, all-hands-on-deck approach to educating children in this critical moment reflect the substantial work that remains to be done for MPS to make progress on this front.”

“First, disciplining a teacher for not being in line with district guidelines, expectations, and strategies for teaching about race in the classroom assumes that a set of such guidelines exist in the district. This incident only exposes the lack of such guidelines, expectations, and strategies in the district,” the letter states. “It also exposes the sense of responsibility and urgency that many MPS teachers appropriately feel to educate children in this moment, and their lack of support and guidance from the district to do so. And worse, while the resources that MPS sent home to support parents in talking with their children about race, racism and racist acts were well-intentioned, it shifted responsibility for this teaching to parents, and away from the district and MPS-trained educators.”

Pat Latimore, one of the co-founders of a grassroots group called Citizens for a Diverse Milton, said there was an “uproar” from parents when they learned that Jarrett had been put on leave. Several members of her organization signed the letter.

“I was disappointed by the initial response from the school,” she said. “It sends a chilling message to teachers of color, and all teachers, about what they can and cannot say in the classroom.”

E-mails to Pierce Middle School Principal William Fish and Milton Schools Superintendent Mary Gormley were not immediately returned.

Fish and the two assistant principals of the Pierce Middle School have since sent a letter to students stating that June 11 will be a “Day of Reflection” to discuss any issues and questions they may have in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd was on the ground and handcuffed.

The letter states, “In the 11 days that have passed since George Floyd’s death, we have watched, read about, and even participated in gatherings, peaceful protests, and vigils that guide progress and help healing. We have also witnessed riots, and in some areas, a disproportionately aggressive response from the government to quell those riots. As you may now know, we have decided to take a break from remote learning next Thursday, June 11th, so that we can create time and space to come together to share and process the feelings, concerns, and questions brought on by the murder in Minneapolis and that have arisen in its wake. We are setting aside June 11th as a Day of Reflection and inviting you to participate in a discussion forum, led by a Pierce faculty member, in lieu of that day’s remote learning classes and assignments."

The letter also stressed that, "Our social distance makes it difficult to come together. We hope this discussion forum will provide the time, social connection, and adult guidance necessary to allow you to share the personal optimism or sadness, understanding or confusion, hope or anger you feel in response to the national discussion about racial justice, violence, and government. At a minimum it will be an opportunity for our diverse learning community to reflect together and support each other.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.