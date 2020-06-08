N.H. beaches open to sunbathing, leisure activities

“This guidance serves as a united way for all beach communities along the seacoast to address the issues of density, social distancing, while also adhering to public health protocols,” state officials said in the new plan. “The purpose is to open the beaches in a safe and controlled approach.”

Seacoast beaches in the plan include Hampton Beach, Rye Beach, Seabrook Beach, beaches in North Hampton, beaches in New Castle, according to Governor Chris Sununu’s Stay at Home 2.0 plan.

New Hampshire beaches opened to sunbathing and other leisure activities over the weekend as part of the governor’s updated reopening plan for seacoast beaches, state officials announced Friday afternoon.

Specific health guidelines were put in place, including a 6-foot social distancing requirement between groups and a group capacity limit of 10 people or fewer, officials said. Signage about safety precautions must be posted around the beaches, hand washing and sanitizing stations must be available, boat rentals are closed.

New Hampshire State Police were at Hampton Beach Saturday to ensure guidelines were followed, State Police said in a tweet.

No public parking along Route 1A or Route 1B is allowed except in state parks, officials said. All state-owned parking lots are limited to 50 percent capacity. Business and beach employee parking spots are not counted against capacity limits.

Resident parking is only allowed on town roads and beach access points along both routes, officials said. Signage will be posted for designated parking spots. Visitors are not allowed to be dropped off at the beach by buses, taxis, ride services, private vehicles, and other transportation methods, officials said.

State parks and inland beaches are allowed to reopen under updated state guidelines, officials said. Playgrounds, picnic tables, and water fountains are not be available for use at any parks. Monetary transactions must be limited to online sales whenever possible.

All approved beach businesses may reopen under the state’s Universal Guidelines along with industry-specific guidelines. These include increased sanitation requirements, daily screening for employees, and available hand sanitizer bottles available for employees and customers.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.