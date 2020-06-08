Nonviolence Institute leader calls protest necessary, looting unacceptable

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with P.J. Fox III, executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, a nonprofit based in Providence.

Question: What is the mission of the Nonviolence Institute and when was it formed?

Answer: The Nonviolence Institute exists to teach by word and example the principles and practices of nonviolence — to foster a community that addresses potentially violent situations with nonviolent solutions.

The institute was founded in the summer of 2001 by leaders of the Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, in Providence — Father Raymond Malm and Sister Ann Keefe. Our first executive director, Teny Gross, began creating a strong foundation that we continue to build on today.

Our violence intervention team and nonviolence street workers operate in Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls. Our victim services team responds statewide. The institute provides both intervention and prevention services, including street workers and victim services, nonviolence training, and employment, re-entry and public policy services.

Q: What innovative strategies can the Nonviolence Institute suggest to communities that are roiled with anger, frustration, and, in some cases, violence following the death of George Floyd?

A: We have a history of innovation at Nonviolence Institute. Since our founding, we have worked day in and day out to find new ways to communicate and to bridge divides. We’ve rolled up our sleeves to find innovative ways to partner with community organizations to create access and opportunity for our clients.

We have a great relationship with the Providence Police Department. They understand the work of the institute and want to see our staff succeed in helping the community. Our partnership with Lifespan’s Rhode Island Hospital Emergency Department is a national model.

But what this moment needs right now is understanding and action guided by the six principles of nonviolence.

We need to work to end racism — calling it out in all its forms.

We need to spend money locally at businesses owned by people of color.

We need to vote.

We need to build deeper relationships and friendships. When these friends need support, we need to have their backs. When they are wrong, we need to have the confidence to tell them so.

We need to financially support nonprofits, like the institute, that work tirelessly on social justice issues and system change.

And if you are like me, a white person of privilege, you need to understand your role in this movement.

Q: What is your view on the largely peaceful protests in Providence the past two weekends and the looting and vandalism last Monday night?

A: Peaceful protests are necessary, and they are necessary now. I stood with my friends last Saturday during the day. It was powerful and thoughtful. And Friday night was a powerful display organized by young people in our state. We should be so proud that our state’s future is going to be in good hands. They delivered their message very clearly, and they unified us. Thank you to everyone that worked so hard to keep the young people safe.

As for violence and looting, let me be clear: They are unacceptable any time, and they were certainly unacceptable last Monday night. In addition to being wrong, it was a distraction from the message that we must end racism and police brutality now.

The goal of nonviolent direct action is to educate and bring to light injustice. Nonviolent direct action is at the core of everything we do.

Q: Governor Gina M. Raimondo recently said that the death of George Floyd represents “a call to action for all of us.” What legislative, policy, or individual actions are needed now?

A: So much is needed. Structural racism is a part of so many systems in our society. The first step is to acknowledge this fact, and then we go from there, together. The coronavirus has further exposed tremendous disparities in our health care and education systems. And it is no secret we need robust criminal justice reform and stronger gun control.

Some specific ideas to consider in this moment involve how to create police legitimacy, starting with how you become an officer: For example, let’s consider:

Minimum education requirements with areas of study outside criminal justice, such as the humanities, art, economics, and journalism;

Minimum age requirements to join (24, 25, and older) because life experience matters;

A community residency program where new police officers have to spend time working for social service organizations for three to six months before being out on the streets;

And a review of the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights because there should not be a parallel justice system for officers. I should note the Providence Police Academy includes nonviolence training.

Q: What do you think the late Sister Ann C. Keefe, a co-founder of the Nonviolence Institute, would say about George Floyd’s death and what would she want us to do about it?

A: Anyone who knew Sister Ann knows she would be out there in front, arms locked, and yelling, “Enough is enough!” Her famous saying was, “I don’t need a think tank, I want a DO tank.” She would want us listening and understanding each other and taking action. She was and would still be appalled at how we treat each other.

We wish she was here now. We miss her every day. And we could use her advice, compassion, and even humor right now. She inspired all of us. We are lucky to have her spirit with us as we continue to do the work.

Q: What is the message for those who see violence as the response needed to stop injustice?

A: Violence is an emotional response. And it needlessly distracts from the critical issues we need to solve to keep our community safe and healthy. Dr. King stated that “if peace is the goal, then it must start with peace.” He also stated that “Nonviolence is an effective, powerful weapon, and a method that brings about tangible results. But it is not enough for me to stand before you tonight and condemn riots. It would be morally irresponsible for me to do that without, at the same time, condemning the contingent, intolerable conditions that exist in our society…”

The Nonviolence Institute does not support violence in any form, full stop. We exist to put ourselves in the middle of violence, to show an alternate path. We believe in nonviolent direct action. We support all people regardless of whether they have perpetrated violence or have been a victim of violence. We see, feel, and have experiences that allow our organization to understand why violence feels like an answer, and we are committed to seeking justice.

