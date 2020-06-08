Providence officer on paid leave after man injured during last week’s protests

A Providence police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave over the use of a “less lethal device” amid protests in the city that turned violent early in the morning of June 2. Police said a man was injured, but they did not say how.

Providence police said in a statement that the incident happened “amongst the chaos and mayhem that transpired during the destructive events within our city early Tuesday morning.”

The man is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital, officials said. They did not provide details about the man’s condition.