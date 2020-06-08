Providence schools made big changes last week - and no one noticed

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I thought “Billions” was 🔥 last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 15,441 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 113 new cases. The state announced 16 more deaths, bringing the total to 772. There were 182 people in the hospital, 37 in intensive care, and 23 were on ventilators.

Advertisement

If Providence closes a school, but doesn’t hold a public hearing to inform students, parents, or teachers, and then announces it on the same day that 10,000 people are planning to march in the city to protest police brutality, is the school even really closing?

New Superintendent Harrison Peters announced Friday that the district is folding Evolutions High School, part of a slew of changes that the district says will reallocate resources to other schools. Translation: A fancy way of explaining budget cuts.

This is a significant decision for the district, and one that would normally demand intense public scrutiny.

Evolutions, an experimental school focused on personalized learning, is co-located in Mount Pleasant High School, so the district maintains that the disruption for hundreds of students will be minimal because most will attend school in the same building. But Mount Pleasant has been one of the lowest-performing high schools in Rhode Island for many years, and one of the main selling points of Evolutions was that it would be separate from the larger high school.

District officials maintain that students will have the option to transfer elsewhere, but considering that the announcement was made on June 5 and students are getting ready for summer vacation, they expect most to remain enrolled at Mount Pleasant.

Advertisement

Peters said Mount Pleasant will also get a makeover, becoming a “lab of innovation” as the district explores ways to reinvent high schools. Translation: We promise, changes will happen. We just don’t know what that means yet.

It’s possible the decision to close Evolutions will pay off. It hasn’t shown the same success as 360 High School, the other Carnegie Corporation-funded school in the district. But it’s difficult to not see similarities to United Providence!, the city’s school reform initiative that was praised by the Obama administration but quickly eliminated by Mayor Jorge Elorza during a previous budget crunch.

And at a time when equity is the word of the moment, you’d think families and teachers would have deserved more of a heads up than a Friday news dump.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Roughly 10,000 people protested peacefully in Providence on Friday night, and the night ended with activists and police officers marching together to Kennedy Plaza.

⚓This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with P.J. Fox, executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, a nonprofit based in Providence. Have an idea for someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

Advertisement

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo has extended Rhode Island’s state of emergency declaration until at least July 5.

⚓ A Woonsocket couple is charged with making molotov cocktails in reaction to a Black Lives Matter protest held in the city last week.

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board wants Massachusetts to be more like Rhode Island – at least when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Public Safety: Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Sunday that city officials are looking into reallocating some of the Police Department budget, amid calls for reforms as protests opposing police violence against Black Americans continue.

⚓ Education: As we prepare to end the school year with distance learning, Massachusetts schools are trying to figure out how to judge student performance after a chaotic, unprecedented spring.

⚓ Reopening: Phase 2 begins today in Massachusetts.

⚓ Sports: The Patriots could still use a quarterback, so columnist Chad Finn thinks they should sign Colin Kaepernick.

⚓ Help: The Globe wants to hear from more Black voices in our Ideas and Opinion sections.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ US Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy III will square off in a Democratic primary debate on WPRI-12 at 7 p.m.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m. (Beginning this week, the press conferences will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.)

Advertisement

⚓ Twin River opens to VIP customers beginning today at 10 a.m. I’ll be there to write about what it’s like (and maybe play a slot machine or two).

⚓ Bryant University is hosting another virtual discussion at 10 a.m. on how the coronavirus is affecting Rhode Island’s economy.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.