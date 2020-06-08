Public defenders hold Black Lives Matter march in Roxbury

Local public defenders gathered with members of the Black community and supporters Monday afternoon in Nubian Square for a demonstration that was roughly 300 strong.

The rally was organized by local public defenders in solidarity with defense attorneys in dozens of other cities who are calling for reforms of the criminal court system to make it fairer for people of color.

In the crowd was Darrell Jones, 53, who spent 32 years in prison on a murder conviction that was later overturned in court. He said he faced many structural obstacles in the criminal justice system: “Everything that could go wrong went wrong for me.”